Impact Feast or Fired results revealed: 3 title shots, 1 man fired

Crazzy Steve, Moose, Chris Bey, and Yuya Uemura were victorious last week in Feast or Fired. With great reward comes great risk. The four briefcases contained three title shots and one pink slip. The Feast or Fired reveal took place on part two of the Impact 1,000 celebration.

Dave LaGreca hosted the proceedings.

Steve went first to reveal a shot for the Impact Digital Media Championship against Tommy Dreamer. Moose was up next to reveal a shot for the Impact World Championship, currently held by Alex Shelley.

That meant Bey and Yuya had 50/50 odds of being fired. Drama was thick. Bey opened his briefcase to reveal a shot for the Impact Tag Team World Championship against the Rascalz.

There was only one option left, and Yuya’s fate was sealed. He wore a sad face to reveal the pink slip. Yuya was fired from Impact. His quest to become tag team champions with Joe Hendry is over.

In hindsight, Yuya makes the most sense to be fired. He was on a training excursion as a young lion from NJPW. Yuya built valuable experience along the way, and it looks like it is time for him to return to Japan for the next chapter in his young wrestling career.

Despite the bad news, Yuya’s run with Impact isn’t over just yet. He is advertised for a match against Josh Alexander for the next batch of TV tapings on September 23 in Memphis, TN.

Impact also plugged a goodbye ceremony for Yuya to air next week. Perhaps the two are intertwined, and Alexander’s present will be a match. Or, that contest could be content for Impact’s digital media memberships. We’ll find out soon enough.

What’s your reaction to the Feast or Fired outcomes?