Impact’s top 10 TV moments doesn’t have Steiner Math at #1

In honor of Impact celebrating their 1,000th episode, they compiled a top 10 list of moments from television, as voted on by fans. You may be outraged to learn that Steiner Math is not in the #1 slot, but trust me when I tell you that the winning moment is worthy of the spot.
The top 10 moments list from Impact TV includes:
10. Team 3D and Kevin Nash arrive on Spike TV debut - October 1, 2005
9. Joker Sting emerges - June 16, 2011
8. The Main Event Mafia Takeover of IMPACT - January 29, 2009
7. AJ Styles helps Main Event Mafia against Aces and 8s - August 22, 2013
6. Bully Ray powerbombs Dixie Carter through a table – August 7, 2014
5. Trinity debuts in IMPACT – May 4, 2023
4. Bobby Roode betrays James Storm to become World Champion – November 3, 2011
3. The Woo-Off between Ric Flair and Jay Lethal - June 17, 2010
2. Steiner Math - May 1, 2008
1. Kurt Angle debuts and confronts Samoa Joe - October 19, 2006
Steiner Math is comedy gold and stands the test of time as a promo, however, it doesn’t hold a candle to the emotion of Kurt Angle confronting Samoa Joe. The energy is explosive for Angle’s debut appearance. Every time I see Angle headbutt Joe, it fills me with desire to seek out that match. That’s a testament to how strongly that scene sells the fight.
What’s your take on the top 10 list of Impact TV moments? Did you correctly guess the #1 spot?
