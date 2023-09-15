Original Knockout Traci Brooks is the newest member of the Impact Hall of Fame

Impact is welcoming the Original Knockout into the Hall of Fame. Traci Brooks is the newest member to join the select group. The news was revealed during the 1,000th episode of Impact’s television program. But first, Brooks had asses to kick.

Brooks returned to the ring for the first time in eleven years to tag with husband Frankie Kazarian against rivals Eddie Edwards and Alisha Edwards. Intergender rules were in effect, so it was fair game all around. In the end, Eddie was setting up a move on Brooks. She raked his eyes and hit an X-Factor. Kaz blasted Eddie with a knee to knock him out of the ring. Brooks turned her focus to Alisha and won the match with a Fade to Black piledriver.

After the match, Kaz surprised his wife with the Hall of Fame announcement. A video package aired to deliver the news.

.@FrankieKazarian surprises @TheTraciBrooks with the HUGE announcement that at #BoundForGlory on October 21 in Chicago, Traci Brooks will be inducted into the IMPACT Hall of Fame! #IMPACT1000 pic.twitter.com/6upbeGAp83 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 15, 2023

Brooks will join Mike Tenay and Don West to be inducted into the Impact Hall of Fame at Bound for Glory on October 21. The Impact Hall of Fame includes Sting, Kurt Angle, Team 3D, Jeff Jarrett, Earl Hebner, Gail Kim, Abyss, Ken Shamrock, Awesome Kong, and Raven.

