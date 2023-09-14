Mickie James makes surprise return for Impact 1,000

Impact celebrated the 1,000th episode of their television program, and it started with honoring the Knockouts division. Past legends mingled with current stars leading to the surprise return of Mickie James.

The Impact 1,000 special spans two episodes airing this week and next week in the Thursday night time slot. The feature attraction for next week is a 10-Knockout tag match with a mystery partner on each side.

Gail Kim entered first to hype the ceremony. She was interrupted by the Beautiful People with classic insults about uggos.

Kim wasn’t in a mood to back down. As soon as she threatened fisticuffs, Gisele Shaw interrupted. The Quintessential Diva was flanked by Savannah Evans and Jai Vidal. Shaw thought of herself as carrying forth the legacy of the Angelina Love and Velvet Sky and improving it. That notion didn’t sit well with the Beautiful People. When Velvet sarcastically inquired who was so great from Shaw’s generation, Jordynne Grace entered the mix.

Grace spoke about two constants in every generation. There are the greats and then there are the annoying vapid bitches. Enter Deonna Purrazzo to the conversation to exchange barbs with Grace.

Trinity had something to say as the current Knockouts champion. She is the one blazing the trail for the future. Purrazo put Trinity in her place as a three-time Knockouts champion. Kim shot back as a seven-time Knockouts champ.

Next up was Awesome Kong with Raisha Saeed.

The mood completely changed when the iconic IMPACT Hall of Famer @MeanQueenK arrived at #IMPACT1000! pic.twitter.com/NoAhipdpkr — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 15, 2023

Saeed put over Kong’s power to crush. Who would be so brazen to challenge Kong? Enter Tasha Steelz scooting down the ramp. The Boricua Badass stepped in as the mystery partner for the mean girls. Steelz considered herself to be the greatest to beat the greatest, so she stood up to Kong.

Hardcore Country! Mickie James arrived on the scene to return to Impact after a six-month hiatus. She was the mystery partner for the hero team. Mickie hyped the upcoming match as the greatest fight in Knockouts history.

This promo segment lasted about 25 minutes to set up next week’s Knockouts tag match. Angelina Love, Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans, Deonna Purrazzo, & Tasha Steelz will wrestle Gail Kim, Jordynne Grace, Trinity, Awesome Kong, & Mickie James in episode 1,001 of Impact Wrestling.

Which Knockout stole the scene in that promo session? Which team will you be rooting for?