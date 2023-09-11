 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gail Kim assures fans she’s rattled but okay after nasty-looking Impact 1000 bump

With Impact taping their 1,000th episode in White Plains, New York this past Saturday (Sept. 9), Gail Kim was one of several legends who returned to help commemorate the milestone.

The Hall of Famer & all-around legend took part in the five-on-five Knockouts tag match on Impact 1000 (spoilers can be found here). During the match, Velvet Sky — who wasn’t wrestling, but was cornering her Beautiful People partner Angelina Love as she did — pulled Kim from the apron. The spot didn’t look great, as video showed Gail’s head bouncing off the floor:

As clips of the bump were shared online, several fans expressed concern for Kim. She responded to one saying “I hope you are okay” with:

I’m ok just so everyone knows and is updated. I woke up to a lot of people concerned. So yes, I got rattled but I’m ok.

Kim also pointed out to others that she continued the match, and encouraged them to check out Impact on AXS to see her in action:

Stop dwelling on the negative. I’m OK, I continued the match and I did much more after that. I guess everyone will have to tune in to impact 1000.

What a pro.

