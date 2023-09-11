Team 3D wasn’t the only iconic team to return at Impact 1000 (SPOILERS)

We knew D-Von would be joining Bully Ray for a Dudleys Team 3D reunion when Impact taped its 1,000th episode on Sept. 9. The promotion also announced an America’s Most Wanted appearance, bringing back Chris Harris & James Storm for the anniversary show taping in White Plains, New York.

And sure, Angelina Love & Velvet Sky were listed among the returning Knockouts stars for Impact 1000’s ten-woman tag match. But we still popped for the old school Beautiful People entrance:

The Beautiful People! #IMPACT1000 pic.twitter.com/mPpREUSA76 — Joey Karni of The Angle Podcast (@theanglejoey) September 10, 2023

Love took part in the match, while Vel Vel (who just recently announced her departure from the NWA) cheered the heel squad on from ringside. Here’s how that, the Team 3D and AMW matches, and everything else taped this weekend went...

SPOILERS for upcoming episodes of Impact on AXS (starting Thurs., Sept. 14), obviously.

• Jody Threat def. Kylinn King • MK Ultra (Masha Slamovich & Killer Kelly) def. The Death Dollz (Courtney Rush & Jessicka) via pinfall (Slamovich on Jessika) to retain the Knockouts Tag Team championship • Alan Angels def. Zachary Wentz, Rich Swann, Samuray del Sol, Mike Bailey, and Ace Austin to win Ultimate X • Yuya Uemura, Crazzy Steve, Chris Bey, and Moose all grabbed briefcases in a Feast or Fired Battle Royal. Others involved in the match included Heath, Steve Maclin, Laredo Kid, Johnny Swinger, Joe Hendry, Jonathan Gresham, Black Taurus, PCO, Sami Callihan, John Skyler, KUSHIDA, Brian Myers, Kevin Knight, Bhupinder Gujar, Jai Vidal & John E. Bravo. • Scott D’Amore introduced Impact Hall of Famer Gail Kim for a presentation about the Knockouts division. Sky & Love interrupted to run down all the non-BP women in the video shown during Kim’s promo. That brought out Gisele Shaw, Jai Vidal, Deonna Purrazzo, Jordynne Grace, Trinity, Awesome Kong & Raisha Saeed, as well as “mystery partner” returns from Tasha Steelz & Mickie James to set-up a Team Trinity vs. Team Beautiful People angle of the advertised five-on-five. • Desi Hit Squad’s Rohit Raju & Champagne Singh did some bragging for Bully & D-Von to answer. Team 3D def. Desi Hit Squad via pinfall following a 3D on Singh. Raju was Bubba-bombed through a table after the bell. • Josh Alexander reminded everyone he never lost the World title. Alex Shelley responded. Tag champs The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Trey Miguel) attacked, and Shelley bounced rather than fight alongside Alexander. • Frankie Kazarian & Traci Brooks def. Eddie Edwards & Alisha Edwards. Brooks was announced for the Hall of Fame afterwards, and cried tears of joy while celebrating the news with her husband Kaz. • Chris Sabin def. Lio Rush via pinfall following cradleshock to become the new X Division champ. He celebrated with Shelley post-match. • Jake Something def. Dirty Dango • Eric Young (w/Scott D’Amore) def. Kenny King (w/Sheldon Jean) by DQ. That turned it into a tag match, which brought out Deaner & Big Kon, which brought out Shark Boy. Eventually, this became an eight-man with America’s Most Wanted. • Chris Harris, James Storm, Young & D’Amore def. Kenny King, Sheldon Jean, Big Kon & Deaner via pinfall after an EY piledriver • Josh Alexander def. Trey Miguel. Shelley did come to Alexander’s aid during this one, and afterwards Josh told the champ he’d be reclaiming his belt at Bound For Glory. • Trinity, Awesome Kong, Gail Kim, Mickie James & Jordynne Grace def. Angelina Love, Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans, Gisele Shaw & Deonna Purrazzo via pinfall (Kong on Shaw after the Implant Buster) • Rhino & Tommy Dreamer def. Brian Myers & Moose via pinfall after a Gore to Myers

Make you nostalgic for the TNA days? Enough to tune in the next couple of Thursdays?

H/t: PWInsider for their spoiler report