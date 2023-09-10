Top 10 matches in Impact Wrestling TV history has tag team bout at #1

Impact Wrestling is on the verge of airing their 1,000th television episode. Names from the past will be present to celebrate the occasion, which airs Thursday, September 14. Get in the mood with Impact’s top 10 countdown of matches in the promotion’s TV history (not PPV), which was voted on by fans. A lot of familiar names are on the list, even if you’ve never watched Impact before.

The top 10 countdown of matches includes:

10. EC3 vs. Rockstar Spud in Hair vs. Hair (March 13, 2015)

9. Gail Kim vs. Taryn Terrell in Ladder Match (July 11, 2013)

8. Kurt Angle vs. AJ Styles (October 15, 2009)

7. Christopher Daniels vs. Samoa Joe for the X-Division Championship (April 13, 2006)

6. The Final Deletion at the Hardy compound (July 5, 2016)

5. Kurt Angle vs. AJ Styles for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship (January 4, 2010)

4. Gail Kim vs. Awesome Kong for the Knockouts Championship (January 10, 2008)

3. Team 3D vs. The Hardys vs. The Wolves in Full Metal Mayhem for TNA World Tag Team Championship (October 8, 2014)

2. Josh Alexander vs. Mike Bailey for Impact World Championship (November 19, 2022)

1. Beer Money vs. Motor City Machine Guns in Best of 5 final match for TNA World Tag Team Championship (August 12, 2010)

The top honor goes to James Storm, Bobby Roode, Chris Sabin, and Alex Shelley. There is a nice mix of contests in the top 10 with five men’s singles bouts, two women’s matches, two tag team contests, and one miscellaneous in the Final Deletion. There is also a blend of classic wrestling and hardcore stipulations.

What’s your take on the top 10 list of Impact TV matches? Did you guess the tag team bout in the #1 spot?