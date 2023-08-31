Impact has a tour of the UK planned for October, and now they gussied it up with the addition of a special event with Will Ospreay in action.

Impact will be holding Turning Point on Friday, October 27 in the Walker Dome of Newcastle, England as part of the UK Invasion Tour.

BREAKING: #TurningPoint is coming to the Walker Dome in Newcastle on October 27 and @WillOspreay will be in action!





No opponents have been revealed yet.

This will be Ospreay’s second match in less than a week for his return to Impact. The Aerial Assassin is coming to Chicago for Bound For Glory on Saturday, October 21. It will mark Ospreay’s return to Impact for the first time since 2016.

Impact’s tour of the UK includes stops in O2 Academy in Glasgow, Scotland on Thursday, October 26, Walker Activity Dome in Newcastle, England on Friday, October 27, and HMV Empire in Coventry, England on Saturday, October 28 and Sunday, October 29.

