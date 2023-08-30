 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Impact stacks 1,000th episode with Awesome Kong & Gail Kim wrestling and classic gimmick matches

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
Impact is celebrating the 1,000th episode of their television program in a big way. Appearances from Awesome Kong, Angelina Love, Velvet Sky, and Devon Dudley were previously announced. Impact is taking things up a notch with Kong and Gail Kim returning to the ring as well as classic gimmick matches synonymous with TNA/Impact.

Impact revealed that Awesome Kong is returning to the ring for this special occasion.

Gail Kim couldn’t let Kong have all the fun. Kim’s greatest rival will become her greatest partner as she returns to the ring as well. Kim challenged all Knockouts, past or present, to stand with them or against them.

The opponents for Kong and Kim have yet to be named.

Impact also revealed the addition of two unique gimmick matches from their history. Rest easy. It won’t be a King of the Mountain match or a reverse battle royal. At least not yet. Impact will showcase the X-Division in Ultimate X. They will also be holding a match to grant a title shot and a pink slip. That’s right. Feast or Fired is back for Impact 1,000.

The advertised lineup so far for Impact 1,000 includes:

  • Impact World Championship: Alex Shelley (c) vs. Trey Miguel
  • Ultimate X
  • Feast or Fired
  • Gail Kim & Awesome Kong in action
  • Bully Ray & Devon Dudley in action
  • Frankie Kazarian & Traci Brooks vs. Eddie Edwards & Alisha Edwards
  • “The Beautiful People” Angelina Love & Velvet Sky

The TV taping for Impact 1,000 takes place on Saturday, September 9 in White Plains, NY. The episode is scheduled to air on Thursday, September 14.

How excited are you for the 1,000th episode of Impact television?

