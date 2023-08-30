Impact stacks 1,000th episode with Awesome Kong & Gail Kim wrestling and classic gimmick matches

Impact is celebrating the 1,000th episode of their television program in a big way. Appearances from Awesome Kong, Angelina Love, Velvet Sky, and Devon Dudley were previously announced. Impact is taking things up a notch with Kong and Gail Kim returning to the ring as well as classic gimmick matches synonymous with TNA/Impact.

Impact revealed that Awesome Kong is returning to the ring for this special occasion.

BREAKING: IMPACT Hall of Famer @MeanQueenK will RETURN TO THE RING for the first time in over three years at #IMPACT1000 on September 9 at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY!



Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/1aAiOT8wri pic.twitter.com/scWwHqDxKo — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 29, 2023

Gail Kim couldn’t let Kong have all the fun. Kim’s greatest rival will become her greatest partner as she returns to the ring as well. Kim challenged all Knockouts, past or present, to stand with them or against them.

BREAKING: If @MeanQueenK is returning to the ring at #IMPACT1000, SO IS @gailkimITSME! Gail and Kong will UNITE on Sept. 9 in White Plains, NY and Gail has invited any Knockout past or present to either stand with them or against them!



Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/1aAiOT94gQ pic.twitter.com/WPSiKsxDGD — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 30, 2023

The opponents for Kong and Kim have yet to be named.

Impact also revealed the addition of two unique gimmick matches from their history. Rest easy. It won’t be a King of the Mountain match or a reverse battle royal. At least not yet. Impact will showcase the X-Division in Ultimate X. They will also be holding a match to grant a title shot and a pink slip. That’s right. Feast or Fired is back for Impact 1,000.

BREAKING: Who will get a title shot and who will be fired when FEAST OR FIRED returns at #IMPACT1000 on September 9 at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY!



Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/IQZ1hLHODZ pic.twitter.com/A2VQd2n08E — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 29, 2023

The advertised lineup so far for Impact 1,000 includes:

Impact World Championship: Alex Shelley (c) vs. Trey Miguel

Ultimate X

Feast or Fired

Gail Kim & Awesome Kong in action

Bully Ray & Devon Dudley in action

Frankie Kazarian & Traci Brooks vs. Eddie Edwards & Alisha Edwards

“The Beautiful People” Angelina Love & Velvet Sky

The TV taping for Impact 1,000 takes place on Saturday, September 9 in White Plains, NY. The episode is scheduled to air on Thursday, September 14.

How excited are you for the 1,000th episode of Impact television?