Zack Sabre Jr. is coming to Impact for Multiverse United 2

A fresh match has been added to the joint venture between Impact and NJPW at Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Tolls on August 20. Zack Sabre Jr. is coming to Philadelphia.

The reigning NJPW world television champion will grace the Impact Zone for the first time, but it won’t be for title action. Sabre is teaming with Shane Haste (aka Slapjack) to wrestle the duo of Moose and Eddie Edwards for company bragging rights.

Impact cooked up the backstory:

Longtime rivals Moose and Eddie Edwards will put their differences aside in the name of brand supremacy when they face off against TMDK’s Zack Sabre Jr and Shane Haste at Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Tolls. Moose and Edwards have been each other’s fiercest rival over the years in IMPACT, yet on this night they must coexist if they want to overcome two members of one of New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s most successful stables, TMDK. When push comes to shove, which team will be willing to sacrifice it all in order to obtain victory?

The card for Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Tolls on August 20 currently includes:

Impact World Championship: Alex Shelley (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

Alex Shelley (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi Lio Rush & Trey Miguel vs. Hiromu Takahashi & “Speedball” Mike Bailey

Moose & Eddie Edwards vs. Zack Sabre Jr. & Shane Haste

Deonna Purrazzo vs. TBA

The show will air live for streaming through Fite TV.

Does the addition of Zack Sabre Jr. earn your ticket?