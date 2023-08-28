Two major stars set to return to Impact

Impact announced the return of two major stars. One was with the company for a cup of coffee, and the other is a heavy hitter in the Knockouts division.

Will Ospreay will grace the Impact Zone with his presence for the first time since 2016. Ospreay is set to compete at the Bound For Glory event on October 21 in Chicago, IL.

BREAKING: @WillOspreay returns to IMPACT at #BoundForGlory LIVE October 21st from Cicero Stadium in Chicago.



Get tickets NOW: https://t.co/hLk1mCN2ck pic.twitter.com/rL7favp9IS — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 28, 2023

Ospreay credits a three-way contest featuring AJ Styles, Christopher Daniels, and Samoa Joe as the match that made him want to become a professional wrestler. He competed in the TNA days during a tour of the UK. Ospreay came up short in a King of the Mountain match for his last soiree.

Jordynne Grace is back in the mix for the Knockouts division. The Juggernaut returns to Impact for Victory Road on September 8 in White Plans, NY.

The two-time Knockouts champion was last seen in Impact for a May TV taping. She was defeated by Deonna Purrazzo at Under Siege when challenging for the title with the stipulation to ban her from future shots as long as the Virtuosa held the gold. The next episode of television saw Grace written out with an ‘injury’ at the hands of Gisele Shaw. The times have changed, and Purrazzo no longer has the title. It is open season for Grace to reach the top once again.

Will you be tuning in to see the returns of Will Ospreay and Jordynne Grace to Impact?