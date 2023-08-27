Impact Emergence preview: Trinity and Deonna Purrazzo take the main event

Impact is upon us with the Emergence special event on Sunday, August 27 from Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Knockouts are taking the main event as Trinity defends the championship against Deonna Purrazzo.

Trinity took the first round to win the Knockouts title. Now, it is time for Purrazzo to even the score and regain gold in the process. There is a good chance that Purrazzo gets the job done. The top of the Knockouts division is light on star power at the moment, so it would make sense to stretch this feud to a rubber match.

The full card for Emergence includes:

Knockouts Championship: Trinity (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo

Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Kushida, & Josh Alexander vs. Bully Ray, Moose, Brian Myers, & Lio Rush

Back to School: Frankie Kazarian vs. Eddie Edwards

Sanada vs. Jake Something

Impact World Tag Team Championship: Subculture (c) vs. Rascalz

Knockouts Tag Team Championship: MK Ultra (c) vs. Shawntourage vs. The Coven vs. Death Dollz

No DQ: Deaner vs. Eric Young

Impact Digital Media Championship: Kenny King (c) vs. Johnny Swinger

Joe Hendry & Yuya Uemura vs. The Good Hands (pre-show)

Alan Angels vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey (pre-show)

The feature attraction for Emergence is an 8-man tag for Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Kushida, & Josh Alexander versus Bully Ray, Moose, Brian Myers, & Lio Rush. The bad guys all want to snatch the Impact World Championship from Shelley. Sabin and Kushida have their eyes on the X-Division Championship held by Rush. Alexander is the wild card. I don’t say that to tease any sort of heel turn on Shelley. Even though Alexander wants to regain the world title he never lost, he has the honor to support his teammates. This match is Alexander’s second back from injury. He’ll be looking to impress as a statement to be next in line for a title shot.

Frankie Kazarian and Eddie Edwards are taking their feud back to school. As students of Killer Kowalski, they plan to settle their differences in a fight at Kowalski’s wrestling school.

Sanada returns to the Impact Zone for the first time since 2015. Sanada is bringing the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, even though, that NJPW title is not on the line. Jake Something answered the call with an opportunity to earn victory over one of the biggest stars in the world.

Titles are up for grabs in the tag team divisions. Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz won a tournament to earn their shot at Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster. The Rascalz have cheated their way to that spot, so Subculture better keep their heads on a swivel. Masha Slamovich & Killer Kelly have no fear and agreed to all challengers at once in a four-way. MK Ultra is a badass duo. It seems too soon to drop the belts, but anything can happen in the structure of a four-way fight.

Eric Young versus Deaner is a battle between teacher and student. Young thought it was time to teach his final lesson, and that included encouraging Deaner to stab him dead. Young was allegedly murdered in that cinematic scene. When Young reappeared, he cleared up the rumors of his death. He’s also ready to tie loose ends with the Design.

The best hype package for Emergence comes courtesy of Johnny Swinger. The Swingman decided to cash in his world title shot for a chance at the Impact Digital Media Championship. The DMC held by Kenny King is considered the internet championship, and the internet spans satellites around the galaxy. Galaxy is greater than world.

Emergence kicks off with a free pre-show at 7:30 pm ET. The special event starts at 8 pm ET. The feed will be available for viewing consumption on IMPACT Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders, and Fite TV.

Share your predictions for Emergence.