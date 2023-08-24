 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Frankie Kazarian & Eddie Edwards to settle feud with a fight at Killer Kowalski’s school

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
Frankie Kazarian and Eddie Edwards are beefing. They are both students of Killer Kowalski, and the decision has been made to end this story where it began. Kaz and Edwards will fight in a Back to School match on Impact’s Emergence special event.

The conflict began when Kaz voiced his disapproval of Edwards’ unsavory methods as a so-called locker room leader. Kaz didn’t think their trainer, Killer Kowalski, would approve of Edwards’ behavior. The rivals split a pair of singles matches and even tried tagging together. That was a failed experiment, so Kaz and Edwards agreed that they made better enemies than friends. The rubber match was on at Slammiversary. Edwards stole the win through shenanigans. The story didn’t end there.

Tensions boiled over when Kaz accidentally hit Alisha Edwards in the backswing of a kendo strike to Eddie.

That led to Kaz proposing to end it once and for all. Edwards agreed to one-on-one at Kowalski’s wrestling school.

This Back to School match could have a cinematic element to it, since the school is located in Massachusetts. The Emergence event will be live from Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The Emergence card on Sunday, August 27 is set to include:

  • Knockouts Championship: Trinity (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo
  • Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Kushida, & Josh Alexander vs. Bully Ray, Moose, Brian Myers, & Lio Rush
  • Back to School: Frankie Kazarian vs. Eddie Edwards
  • Sanada vs. Jake Something
  • Impact World Tag Team Championship: Subculture (c) vs. Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz
  • Knockouts Tag Team Championship: MK Ultra (c) vs. Shawntourage vs. The Coven vs. Death Dollz
  • No DQ: Deaner vs. Eric Young
  • Impact Digital Media Championship: Kenny King (c) vs. Johnny Swinger

Which matches catch your eye for Emergence?

