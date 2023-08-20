Have a laugh at Joe Hendry’s blue jeans model music video

Joe Hendry is at it again with musical ditties. His latest music video was daydreaming as a blue jeans model.

The backstory is Hendry uniting with Yuya Uemura as a new tag team in Impact. Uemura is working a lost in translation bit where he says very few words, but one word in particular is enticing.

Champion.

Uemura was very persuasive in convincing Hendry to team up by saying, “Champions.” Hendry reluctantly talked himself into it.

That next scene transitioned into a training montage music dance video.

Joe Hendry and Yuya working as a team,

Joe Hendry and Yuya for three whole weeks,

Joe Hendry and Yuya standing in the street,

They could be models for jeans. Champions...

Champions...

Champions...

Champions... Joe Hendry and Yuya working as a team,

Joe Hendry and Yuya for three whole weeks,

Joe Hendry and Yuya standing in the street,

They could be models for jeans.

The lyrics alone don’t do the music video justice. It needs to be consumed as the whole package to truly enjoy the silliness.

Champions!

Are you digging this new tag team?