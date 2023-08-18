Sanada’s opponent revealed for Impact Emergence PPV

When the great Sanada was announced to make his return to Impact, excitement puckered about potential opponents. Now, we know the answer. Sanada will wrestle a man who fights for something, Jake Something.

Sanada versus Something is booked for the Emergence special event on August 27.

BREAKING: IWGP World Heavyweight Champion SANADA will face @JakeSomething_ at #Emergence on August 27 LIVE on IMPACT Plus from the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto.





The IWGP World Heavyweight Championship does not appear to be on the line. I’m jumping to that conclusion based on the graphic layout compared to the Rascalz challenging Subculture for the Impact tag titles at Emergence.

BREAKING: SUBCULTURE (@MandrewsJunior and @Flash_Morgan) will defend the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles against the Rascalz (@TheTreyMiguel and @ZacharyWentz) at #Emergence on August 27 LIVE on IMPACT Plus from Toronto.





A non-title bout might actually be a good thing for increased drama. It is pretty clear that Something wouldn’t be leaving Emergence as the IWGP world heavyweight champion. With the belt out of the picture, cue the words of Lloyd Christmas for Jake’s odds at victory, “So, you’re telling me there’s a chance.”

Seriously though, Sanada versus Something should be an entertaining contest.

The current card for Emergence on August 27 includes:

Knockouts Championship: Trinity (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo

Trinity (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Kushida, & Josh Alexander vs. Bully Ray, Moose, Brian Myers, & Lio Rush

Sanada vs. Jake Something

Impact World Tag Team Championship: Subculture (c) vs. Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz

Subculture (c) vs. Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz Knockouts Tag Team Championship: MK Ultra (c) vs. Shawntourage vs. The Coven vs. Death Dollz

MK Ultra (c) vs. Shawntourage vs. The Coven vs. Death Dollz Impact Digital Media Championship: Kenny King (c) vs. Johnny Swinger

BREAKING: @swinger_johnny has chosen to use his title shot to challenge @KennyKingPb2 for the Digital Media Championship at #Emergence on August 27 in Toronto and he's so excited that he made his own graphic!





Are you excited to see Sanada wrestle Jake Something in the Impact Zone?