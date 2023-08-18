 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sanada’s opponent revealed for Impact Emergence PPV

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
When the great Sanada was announced to make his return to Impact, excitement puckered about potential opponents. Now, we know the answer. Sanada will wrestle a man who fights for something, Jake Something.

Sanada versus Something is booked for the Emergence special event on August 27.

The IWGP World Heavyweight Championship does not appear to be on the line. I’m jumping to that conclusion based on the graphic layout compared to the Rascalz challenging Subculture for the Impact tag titles at Emergence.

A non-title bout might actually be a good thing for increased drama. It is pretty clear that Something wouldn’t be leaving Emergence as the IWGP world heavyweight champion. With the belt out of the picture, cue the words of Lloyd Christmas for Jake’s odds at victory, “So, you’re telling me there’s a chance.”

Seriously though, Sanada versus Something should be an entertaining contest.

The current card for Emergence on August 27 includes:

  • Knockouts Championship: Trinity (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo
  • Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Kushida, & Josh Alexander vs. Bully Ray, Moose, Brian Myers, & Lio Rush
  • Sanada vs. Jake Something
  • Impact World Tag Team Championship: Subculture (c) vs. Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz
  • Knockouts Tag Team Championship: MK Ultra (c) vs. Shawntourage vs. The Coven vs. Death Dollz
  • Impact Digital Media Championship: Kenny King (c) vs. Johnny Swinger

Are you excited to see Sanada wrestle Jake Something in the Impact Zone?

