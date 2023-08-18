Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz are reunited, and it feels so good. Well, it’s been good for them. Not so much for the rest of the tag team division. The Rascalz have been lying, cheating, and stealing their way to the top after winning the #1 contender tournament.

The Rascalz competed against Rich Swann & Sami Callihan in the main event of Impact Wrestling (Aug. 17, 2023). The Ohio boys were styling and profiling for early control when Callihan dumped Trey for a Death Valley Driver on the apron. Swann launched for a flipping cannonball outside onto the Rascalz.

Both of these teams are going all out for a shot at the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships! @TheSamiCallihan @TheTreyMiguel @ZacharyWentz #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/IBAzSQo9ax — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 18, 2023

The Rascalz responded in unison with double eye gouges, double superkicks, and double moonsaults. The Rascalz were in the groove. Not even a hot tag to Callihan could derail their momentum. Trey and Wentz put the pedal to the metal for a blitz of offense.

Callihan has been around the block, and he had some creative tricks up his sleeve. Callihan countered a teamwork maneuver to piledrive Wentz on top of Trey.

Down the stretch, a circle jerk of head kicks laid all four competitors down on the mat.

For the climax, Wentz took out Swann with a diving crossbody over the ropes. Swann tweaked his knee upon contact, and the referee exited the ring to check on his condition. That was the lucky break the Rascalz needed. Callihan had his eye on a piledriver, but Trey escaped and sprayed paint in Callihan’s eyes. The Rascalz finished Callihan with Hot Fire Flame.

.@TheTreyMiguel and @ZacharyWentz secure their spot as #1 Contenders for the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships! Rascalz vs SUBCULTURE at #Emergence! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/7J2Cjwh4ZL — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 18, 2023

Due to that creative use of cheating, the Rascalz have earned a date for tag team gold against Subculture at the Emergence special event on August 27.