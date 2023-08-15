NJPW can become king of the internet

NJPW are kings of wrestling in Japan, and now they have a chance to become kings of the internet.

NJPW are sending Yoshinobu Kanemaru to challenge Kenny King for the Impact Digital Media Championship at Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Tolls.

Kanemaru is no stranger to championships. He is a seven-time GHC Junior Heavyweight Champion in Pro Wrestling NOAH, which is the current record for that title. Kanemaru has also had success in All Japan Pro Wrestling holding the World Junior Heavyweight Championship and twice over for the All Asia Tag Team Championship. On top of that, NJPW have seen him win gold as a six-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion.

Now, Kanemaru has the opportunity to win the internet. If you’re scoffing at the value of the Impact Digital Media Championship, listen to King hype it up as the most important championship in the galaxy. DMC!

.@swinger_johnny has a lot of thoughts about his IMPACT World title shot..but the "DMC" @KennyKingPb2 has other plans for this segment! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/N1qsE0wHoG — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 11, 2023

King ran through the logic that his title is grander than the Impact World Championship. He is internet champion, and the internet goes out to satellites which goes out to the galaxy.

That championship bout will take place on the Multiverse United 2 free pre-show for all the galaxy to see.

Also added to the pre-show is a six-man tag. Joe Hendry, Yuya Uemura, & Heath will rumble with Master Wato, Rocky Romero, & Ryusuke Taguchi.

The card for Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Tolls on Sunday, August 20 in Philadelphia, PA currently includes:

Impact World Championship: Alex Shelley (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

Alex Shelley (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi Lio Rush & Trey Miguel vs. Hiromu Takahashi & “Speedball” Mike Bailey

Moose & Eddie Edwards vs. Zack Sabre Jr. & Shane Haste

Deonna Purrazzo vs. TBA

Sami Callihan vs. DOUKI

Scramble match: Chris Sabin vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Rich Swann vs. El Desperado vs. MAO vs. BUSHI vs. Kevin Knight

Bullet Club vs. The World: David Finlay, Kenta, Ace Austin, Chris Bey, Alex Coughlin, & Clark Connors vs. Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, El Phantasmo, The DKC, PCO, & Josh Alexander

Impact Digital Media Championship: Kenny King (c) vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru (pre-show)

The PPV will stream live through Fite TV.

Are you buying what Kenny King is putting down?