MK Ultra helps Santino Marella book Knockouts tag title match for Impact Emergence

Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly have bonded through violence to form MK Ultra. This relationship led to gold by winning the Knockouts Tag Team Championship. MK Ultra already had a date to defend the titles at Emergence on August 27, but they decided to widen the field of competition for a four-way.

The comical scene came about with the Coven approaching Director of Authority Santino Marella. Taylor Wilde and KiLynn King had a gripe that Gisele Shaw and Savannah Evans were getting first crack at MK Ultra for the titles, especially since the Coven are the previous champions without receiving their rematch.

The Death Dollz also came to chat with Santino about getting in on the match. The reasoning from Courtney Rush and Jessicka was that they are awesome. That logic wasn’t good enough for Santino. The Death Dollz were stumped, so they huddled for a better answer. Santino stuck his head in to suggest that they are former champs and also have a victory over the Shawntourage. The Death Dollz repeated that info in an Italian accent, and Santino was in a quandary of thought.

Masha and Kelly made it simple for Santino by saying they will take on all challengers. Sonna-ma-gun. The four-way was set for Emergence.

The current card for Emergence on August 27 includes:

Knockouts Championship: Trinity (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Sanada in action

Impact World Tag Team Championship: Subculture (c) vs. TBD (winner of Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz vs. Sami Callihan & Rich Swann)

Which tag team will you be rooting for to walk out of Emergence with the Knockouts titles?