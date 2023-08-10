Finalists set in Impact #1 contender tag team tournament

It is tournament season across the wrestling landscape. Impact wanted a piece of that pie, so they booked a tournament to determine the #1 contenders for the tag team titles. The finalists are now set.

One half of the bracket saw former champs Ace Austin & Chris Bey battled Sami Callihan & Rich Swann on Thursday’s edition of Impact Wrestling (Aug. 10, 2023). The exciting contest was shaping up for a riveting finish when intruders sullied the sanctity of competition.

ABC were in control when Ace connected on a spinning head kick to Callihan. After a head stomp, Ace went for the pin, but Jason Hotch ran in to pull the referee out of the ring. Swann didn’t want to win like that, so he brawled with Hotch up the ramp. Meanwhile, John Skyler ran in to plant Ace with the Stroke. Callihan was groggy and unaware of what had transpired. When the Death Machine saw Ace ripe for the picking, he struck with a cactus piledriver to win. Callihan & Swann advance to the tournament final.

Action on the other half of the bracket took place last week. Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz wrestled “Speedball” Mike Bailey & Jonathan Gresham. The Rascalz had a trick up their sleeve for Trey to spray paint in the eyes of Gresham to score a cheating roll-up for victory.

The Rascalz move on in the IMPACT World Tag Team Championship Tournament with some shady tactics! @TheTreyMiguel @ZacharyWentz #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/tACv6sXUNq — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 4, 2023

Also last week, the Rascalz were sternly warned by Scott D’Amore not to interfere in other matches in the tournament or else face suspension.

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to connect these dots. The Rascalz have beef with ABC, thus, they bribed the Good Hands to do their dirty work to avoid facing consequences. That is purely conjecture at this point. Somebody get Tommy Dreamer his detective hat to solve this mystery.

Back to business at hand. Impact scheduled the tournament final for next week between the Rascalz and Callihan & Swann. The winners will have their title shot at the Emergence special event on August 27 against reigning champs Subculture. Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster were fresh off a title defense in Wales.

Who is your pick to win the tag team tournament?