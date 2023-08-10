Impact & NJPW add more stars to Multiverse United 2

Impact and NJPW are joining forces once again for Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Tolls in Philadelphia, PA on August 20. The headliner is set with Alex Shelley defending the Impact World Championship against Hiroshi Tanahashi. Now, both companies have added more stars to fill out the card.

Impact and NJPW are combining the X-Division with the junior heavyweight division for a 7-man scramble match. Chris Sabin, Frankie Kazarian, and Rich Swann will represent Impact. NJPW is sending El Desperado, MAO, BUSHI and Kevin Knight to participate in the contest. In Impact parlance, a scramble match is a massive multi-person singles bout, like an expanded four-way. The only stakes at the moment appear to be bragging rights.

Sami Callihan is in the Multiverse United mix clashing with DOUKI. There’s no real story here. It’s just a unique first-time matchup for the sake of competition.

The lineup for Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Tolls on August 20 currently includes:

Impact World Championship: Alex Shelley (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

Alex Shelley (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi Lio Rush & Trey Miguel vs. Hiromu Takahashi & “Speedball” Mike Bailey

Moose & Eddie Edwards vs. Zack Sabre Jr. & Shane Haste

Deonna Purrazzo vs. TBA

Sami Callihan vs. DOUKI

Scramble match: Chris Sabin vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Rich Swann vs. El Desperado vs. MAO vs. BUSHI vs. Kevin Knight

The show will air live for streaming through Fite TV.

