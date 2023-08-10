The Dudley Boys are reuniting for the first time in seven years

Impact Wrestling is fast-approaching its 1000th episode, which will be taped on Sept. 9 at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, New York. The television show itself is expected to air on Sept. 14.

Impact wants to make sure this is a can’t-miss event, so they’ve added a heavy dose of nostalgia to the card by announcing the return of Awesome Kong, Angelina Love, and Velvet Skye,

And now you can add Impact Hall of Famers Team 3D to the list:

BREAKING: As announced on @BustedOpenRadio, Team 3D (@bullyray5150 and @TestifyDVon) reunite for the first time in 7 years at #IMPACT1000 on September 9 at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY!



Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/1aAiOT94gQ pic.twitter.com/WwSefAUPkO — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 10, 2023

Bully Ray and D-Von will be reuniting for the first time in seven years, shortly after their final WWE run together came to an end in 2016.

While some wrestling fans are currently debating whether FTR or the Young Bucks are the greatest tag team of all-time, there are plenty of others who think Bubba Ray and D-Von belong at the top of the list, given their extensive championship track record across WWE, ECW, Impact, NJPW, and more.

Are you looking forward to D-Von and Bubba Ray getting the tables out for next month’s Impact 1000? Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.