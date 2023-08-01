Deonna Purrazzo graduates college, calls out joshi’s finest

Exciting week for former Impact Knockouts, AAA Reina de Reinas, and ROH Women’s champion Deonna Purrazzo. And we’re not even talking about her rematch with Trinity for the Knockouts title at Emergence on Aug. 27!

Outside of the squared circle, the 29 year old just achieved a major life goal. After a lot of hard work — and with some help from her husband, Purrazzo got her bachelor of arts degree in history from Southern New Hampshire University.

Class of 2023 ‍ This was a 10 year journey that at one point, I didn’t think it would ever happen but I’m so proud to finally be able to call myself a college graduate! Grateful to @stevemaclin for listening to all my history papers so I could find my mistakes & keeping a safe place open next to your honorable discharge certificate for the last 3 years. I love you for always encouraging me and supporting my dreams ❤️

In the business, The Virtuosa isn’t waiting until Emergence for her next big match. Impact has their latest joint show with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Multiverse United 2, coming up on Sun., Aug. 20, and Purrazzo is inviting the best from NJPW’s all-women’s sister promotion Stardom to face her on that show:

Who might answer the call (on a show subtitled, For Whom The Bell Tolls)? There’s talk NJPW Strong Women’s champion Giulia could be wrestling on New Japan’s Sat., Aug. 19 show in Philadelphia...

Stay tuned, and join us in sending Deonna congratulations on her graduation!