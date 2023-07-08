Steve Maclin pulled from Impact Slammiversary due to injury

The injury bug has bitten Steve Maclin. Impact announced that Maclin has been pulled from competing at the Slammiversary PPV on July 15, where he was scheduled to team with Bully Ray against Scott D’Amore and PCO with special enforcer Darren McCarty.

Maclin was injured during a match on June 30 as part of Impact’s recent Australia tour. Mr. Mayhem had his official rematch for the Impact World Championship after losing the title to Alex Shelley. It’s tough to tell the exact injury based on watching the match, but it was clear Maclin was in serious pain. Maclin grabbed his groin and hip area after executing a Busaiku Knee. He tried to rise to continue the action, but he crumbled down to the mat. They went to the finish with Shelley escaping a double underhook to counter for a superkick and a Shell Shock to win. Maclin did not wrestle the following night on July 1 due to that injury.

If you’re wondering why Maclin appeared 100% fit on the this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling to help Bully light PCO on fire, the answer is that it was taped before Impact departed for the Australia tour.

Bully’s new partner for the Slammiversary match will be revealed during the Busted Open podcast on Monday, July 10.

Here’s to hoping Maclin has a healthy recovery.

The Slammiversary card for July 15 currently includes:

Impact World Championship: Alex Shelley (c) vs. Nick Aldis

Impact World Tag Team Championship: Ace Austin & Chris Bey (c) vs. Moose & Brian Myers vs. Rich Swann & Sami Callihan vs. Subculture

Chris Sabin (c) vs. Lio Rush Ultimate X: “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Kushida vs. Kevin Knight vs. Angels (winner earns an X-Division title shot)

Knockouts World Tag Team Championship: Taylor Wilde & KiLynn King (c) vs. Masha Slamovich & Killer Kelly

The Slammiversary PPV will be available for streaming through Fite TV.