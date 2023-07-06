Frankie Kazarian and Eddie Edwards don’t see eye to eye on their methods of operation, but they have a bond as former students of Killer Kowalski. Kaz and Edwards tried being partners, however, it was decided that they are better off as enemies. They aimed to settle their issues in a singles match during Impact Wrestling (July 6, 2023). It only resulted in a deeper grudge.

Part of the reason for that was the pesky interference from Alisha Edwards. She is ride or die for her husband. That motto means attacking Kaz with a tornado DDT on the floor.

Alisha also played a role in the finish. Kaz locked in the dangerous chickenwing submission. Alisha hopped onto the apron to distract the referee. Eddie forcefully drove Kaz backward into the corner to break the hold. In the process, they squished the referee into the turnbuckles. Ref down!

As Kaz was setting up the Flux Capacitor flying finisher, Alisha hit him from behind with a kendo stick. Eddie struck with the Boston Knee Party to pin Kaz conveniently when the referee regained his wits.

The personal series stands at one win apiece between Kaz and Eddie. Kaz proposed a rubber match at the PPV. He’s no fool though. Kaz will be bringing the original Knockout to watch his back. Traci Brooks is coming to the Slammiversary.

Brooks is an appropriate choice from Kaz, especially considering they are husband and wife. Brooks was a wrestler and manager for TNA from 2003 to 2012.

The Slammiversary card for July 15 currently includes:

Impact World Championship: Alex Shelley (c) vs. Nick Aldis

Alex Shelley (c) vs. Nick Aldis Knockouts World Championship: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Trinity

Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Trinity Bully Ray & Steve Maclin vs. PCO & Scott D’Amore with special enforcer Darren McCarty

Impact World Tag Team Championship: Ace Austin & Chris Bey (c) vs. Moose & Brian Myers vs. Rich Swann & Sami Callihan vs. Subculture

Ace Austin & Chris Bey (c) vs. Moose & Brian Myers vs. Rich Swann & Sami Callihan vs. Subculture X-Division Championship: Chris Sabin (c) vs. Lio Rush

Chris Sabin (c) vs. Lio Rush Ultimate X: “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Kushida vs. Kevin Knight vs. Angels (winner earns an X-Division title shot)

“Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Kushida vs. Kevin Knight vs. Angels (winner earns an X-Division title shot) Frankie Kazarian (with Traci Brooks) vs. Eddie Edwards (with Alisha Edwards)

Knockouts World Tag Team Championship: Taylor Wilde & KiLynn King (c) vs. Masha Slamovich & Killer Kelly

Taylor Wilde & KiLynn King (c) vs. Masha Slamovich & Killer Kelly Impact Digital Media Championship: Joe Hendry (c) vs. Kenny King

The Slammiversary PPV will be available for streaming through Fite TV.