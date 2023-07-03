Impact adds Ultimate X, tag title four-way, and special enforcer to Slammiversary

Impact bolstered the Slammiversary card with a few major additions. Ultimate X returns, the tag team championship will be on the line in a four-way, and a special enforcer will be present for one of the feature PPV attractions on July 15.
Ultimate X is one of Impact’s most exciting and most dangerous creations. The concept is to scale ropes high above the ring to retrieve the object of victory.
“Speedball” Mike Bailey, Jonathan Gresham, Kushida, Kevin Knight, and Angels will be the Ultimate X participants at Slammiversary. The prize is a shot at the X-Division Championship to be called at any time.
.@SpeedballBailey, @TheJonGresham, #KUSHIDA, @Jet2Flyy, and @Alan_V_Angels battle it out in Ultimate X at #Slammiversary for a chance at the X-Division Championship LIVE July 15th in Windsor, Ontario!— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 2, 2023
Ace Austin and Chris Bey have carried the Impact World Tag Team Championship for 127 days and counting, however, the odds are against ABC in their next title defense. The champs will defend in a four-way match against the duos of Moose & Brian Myers, Rich Swann & Sami Callihan, and Subculture (Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster) at Slammiversary.
BREAKING: ABC defends the IMPACT World Tag Team titles against Moose and Brian Myers, Rich Swann & Sami Callihan, and SUBCULTURE on July 15th at #Slammiversary LIVE on PPV from St Clair College in Windsor, On!— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 28, 2023
Bully Ray is the king of scumbags, so Impact appears to be taking precautions that he doesn’t go overboard putting hands on Scott D’Amore in a sanctioned tag team match. Impact called in the right man for the job in former NHL enforcer Darren McCarty. McCarty is no stranger to Bully’s extreme antics. He made the save for Tommy Dreamer at Sacrifice in March and paid the price. McCarty returned to debut in an Impact ring on the winning side of trios action against Bully. Now, McCarty will oversee the Slammiversary match as special enforcer.
BREAKING: @DetroitRedWings legend @DarrenMcCarty4 will be the Special Enforcer as @bullyray5150 and @SteveMaclin face @PCOisNotHuman and @ScottDAmore on July 15 at #Slammiversary from St Clair College in Windsor, ON LIVE on PPV!— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 29, 2023
The Slammiversary card for July 15 currently includes:
- Impact World Championship: Alex Shelley (c) vs. Nick Aldis
- Knockouts World Championship: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Trinity
- Bully Ray & Steve Maclin vs. PCO & Scott D’Amore with special enforcer Darren McCarty
- Impact World Tag Team Championship: Ace Austin & Chris Bey (c) vs. Moose & Brian Myers vs. Rich Swann & Sami Callihan vs. Subculture
- X-Division Championship: Chris Sabin (c) vs. Lio Rush
- Ultimate X: “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Kushida vs. Kevin Knight vs. Angels (winner earns an X-Division title shot)
The Slammiversary PPV will be available for streaming through Fite TV.
How does the Slammiversary lineup look to you?
