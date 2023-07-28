Impact is coming back to the UK for the first time in nearly 8 years. The UK Invasion tour is being touted as major British shows with exclusive championship matches.

Tickets go on-sale on August 4 for our return to the UK from October 26 to 28 in Glasgow, Newcastle and Coventry. Stay tuned to https://t.co/I5eyLVj0m2 for all the details. pic.twitter.com/Il1KJwnlXr — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 28, 2023

Impact is heading to O2 Academy in Glasgow, Scotland on October 26, Walker Activity Dome in Newcastle, England on October 27, and HMV Empire in Coventry, England on October 28.

Alex Shelley, Moose, Eddie Edwards, Deonna Purrazzo, Frankie Kazarian, Brian Myers, Ace Austin, Chris Bey, and Joe Hendry are advertised to wrestle. Gail Kim and Tommy Dreamer are on board for special appearances.

Impact also announced that Grado will make his return to be featured on the tour. Grado had a run with TNA from 2014 to 2018. He first appeared as a contestant on TNA British Boot Camp. Grado had notable feuds with Al Snow, Eli Drake (YEAH!), Kongo Kong, and Joseph Park/Abyss.

Tickets go on sale for the Impact UK Invasion tour on August 4.

Will any of you UK fans make the trip to watch Impact live during this tour?