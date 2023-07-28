Alex Shelley to defend Impact World Championship against Hiroshi Tanahashi at Multiverse United 2

Hiroshi Tanahashi was the first NJPW star named to participate in the joint show, Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Tolls, with Impact. When the Ace comes calling, top opponents step up for the challenge.

Alex Shelley wants to test himself, so he requested the match. Stakes will be high against Tanahashi with the Impact World Championship on the line. Shelley aims to show why he is now the best in the world.

Tanahashi accepted the bout, and Impact made it official for Multiverse United 2 on August 20 in Philadelphia, PA.

Shelley and Tanahashi have been partners and opponents over the years in tag team matches ranging from standard to 10-man, but they have never wrestled one-on-one. Tanahashi has momentum in the Multiverse series by picking up a win over “Speedball” Mike Bailey back in March.

The card to date for Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Tolls includes:

Impact World Championship: Alex Shelley (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

Multiverse 2 will be available for streaming through Fite TV.

