 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Alex Shelley to defend Impact World Championship against Hiroshi Tanahashi at Multiverse United 2

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

ImpactWrestling.com

Hiroshi Tanahashi was the first NJPW star named to participate in the joint show, Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Tolls, with Impact. When the Ace comes calling, top opponents step up for the challenge.

Alex Shelley wants to test himself, so he requested the match. Stakes will be high against Tanahashi with the Impact World Championship on the line. Shelley aims to show why he is now the best in the world.

Tanahashi accepted the bout, and Impact made it official for Multiverse United 2 on August 20 in Philadelphia, PA.

Shelley and Tanahashi have been partners and opponents over the years in tag team matches ranging from standard to 10-man, but they have never wrestled one-on-one. Tanahashi has momentum in the Multiverse series by picking up a win over “Speedball” Mike Bailey back in March.

The card to date for Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Tolls includes:

  • Impact World Championship: Alex Shelley (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
  • Lio Rush & Trey Miguel vs. Hiromu Takahashi & “Speedball” Mike Bailey”

Multiverse 2 will be available for streaming through Fite TV.

What are your thoughts on Shelley versus Tanahashi for the Impact World Championship?

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats