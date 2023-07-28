Zicky Dice fired from Impact

Zicky Dice has been fired from Impact. Outlandish!

The circumstances for Dice’s dismissal revolved around Johnny Swinger’s quest to earn a world title shot in Impact. Head honcho Scott D’Amore made an agreement that if Swinger could rack up 50 wins, then he would grant Swinger the opportunity at gold. Time passed, and the Swingman was still stuck at zero despite numerous attempts at shenanigans to pad his record.

D’Amore accepted a renegotiation of terms. If Swinger could win his next match, then he would have the world title bout. Swinger’s opponent would be his right-hand man Dice. Those hooligans thought the fix was in for Dice to lay down. D’Amore added a catch though. The loser will be fired from Impact.

One of us is going to need a job come Thursday. Loser leaves @IMPACTWRESTLING. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/pNe44LTfCn — Outlandish Zicky Dice (@ZickyDice) July 25, 2023

Swinger battled Dice on Thursday night’s episode of Impact Wrestling (July 27, 2023). Tension was thick with great reward and great risk. Dice ushered Swinger to the ring in his WrestleMania III mini-cart. Dice then ran back up the ramp for his own entrance. If you haven’t been watching Impact, then this gives you a taste of the kind of knuckleheads we are dealing with.

This is a Loser Leaves IMPACT match. If @ZickyDice loses, he leaves IMPACT. And he still rolled @swinger_johnny to the ring?! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/nlrxazTcKR — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 28, 2023

The bell sounded, and the match was underway. Fingerpoke of doom! Swinger poked Dice to take a dive. Not so fast, my friend. When Swinger went for the cover, Dice rolled him up as a trick. Dice didn’t want to lose his job. Swinger kicked out, and the contest continued.

Swinger and Dice battled with eye rakes back and forth and forth and back. Hair grabbing led to a referee separation. Swinger took advantage for a poke to the eye. Dice responded with a knee to the lower underbelly. Body slam by Dice! Zicky was in his emotions, “I’m sorry, I love you.” Dice covered Swinger. 1, 2, kick out!

Swinger rolled out of the ring ready to give up. His time was done as a wrestler. Swinger ordered the referee to count him out. The Swingman hung his bandana on the cart as a retirement gesture.

Dice couldn’t take the drama. He told the ref to stop the count, then he exited the ring to console his mentor. Swinger passed the torch to Dice in a touching moment. Swingman held open the ropes on the cart for Dice to take the glory.

Double-cross!

As Dice was doing a muscle pose, Swinger clotheslined him out of the cart. With both back in the ring, Swinger scored a pin. 1, 2, feet on the ropes, 3! Swinger celebrated success, while Dice was demoralized in defeat. It was the ecstasy and agony of sports.

It was all a SWERVE, daddy! @swinger_johnny finally gets his title match and @ZickyDice has to leave IMPACT. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/9yGZqRhfB6 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 28, 2023

Swinger is already making big plans to win the Impact World Championship.

After I win the strap I’m going to open the new #SwingersPalace daddy. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/DpEw9qv2vZ — Johnny Swinger (@swinger_johnny) July 28, 2023

Dice is looking to heat the circuit elsewhere.

Zicky Dice, free agent.



Where will I show up next??? — Outlandish Zicky Dice (@ZickyDice) July 28, 2023

What odds do you give Swinger to win the world title? What were your fondest memories of Zicky Dice in Impact?