Kalisto is making moves for Impact TV taping and CMLL Grand Prix

Kalisto has been on the down low since his release from WWE. The luchador went back to using the name Samuray del Sol for a match in AEW and a match in AAA for 2021. His 2022 schedule was sparse with matches in The Crash and Nacion Lucha Libre in Mexico. The 2023 tour saw the luchador visit DDT Pro-Wrestling in Japan. Now, Samuray del Sol is making moves with Impact and CMLL.

Impact announced the debut of Samuray del Sol for the session of TV tapings on July 28 and July 29 in Chicago, IL. Samuray finds himself teaming with luchadores Laredo Kid and Black Taurus against the formidable trio of Bully Ray, Moose, & Brian Myers for the first evening. The second evening will put the spotlight on Samuray when he competes in singles action against Chris Sabin.

The advertised lineups so far for the Chicago Heat tapings include:

July 28

Samuray del Sol, Black Taurus, & Laredo Kid vs. Bully Ray, Moose, & Brian Myers

Ace Austin & Chris Bey vs. Rich Swann & Sami Callihan

Mike Bailey & Jonathan Gresham vs. Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz

Impact Digital Media Championship: Kenny King (c) vs. Joe Hendry vs. Yuya Uemura

July 29

Chris Sabin vs. Samuray del Sol

Impact World Championship: Alex Shelley (c) vs. Brian Myers

Trinity vs. Taylor Wilde

Eric Young vs. Kon

Deonna Purrazzo vs. KiLynn King

Moose vs. Kevin Knight

Bully Ray vs. Black Taurus

For August, Samuray del Sol will venture to Mexico City to make his CMLL debut in a big way. Samuray was selected to compete in the annual CMLL Grand Prix. The format is a torneo cibernetico with Team Mexico on one side and Team World on the other side. These matches are always a cool mix of talent.

EQUIPO EXTRANJERO #GrandPrixCMLL 2023:

Hiromu Takahashi

Kushida

Samuray del Sol

Rocky Romero



Arena México

️ Viernes 18 de agosto '23

8:30 p.m.



Arena México

️ Viernes 18 de agosto '23

8:30 p.m.

️ Boletos en taquillas y en Ticketmaster

Team World includes Hiromu Takahashi and Kushida from Japan, Samuray del Sol, Rocky Romero, and Adrian Quest representing USA, TJP making the Philippines proud, Francesco Akira coming from Italy, and Baliyan Akki backed by India.

Team Mexico includes top CMLL stars Mistico, Volador Jr., Mascara Dorada 2.0, Templario, Ultimo Guerrero, Angel de Oro, Dragon Rojo Jr., and Averno.

The CMLL Grand Prix 2023 takes place on August 18 from Arena Mexico.

Where would you like to see Samuray del Sol wrestle next?