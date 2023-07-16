NJPW’s Sanada & Takahashi are coming to Impact

The Forbidden Door is open for business with Impact and NJPW. Seiya Sanada and Hiromu Takahashi are coming to the Impact Zone.

Impact has two special events in August. Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Tolls, which is a joint venture with NJPW, is scheduled for the 20th in Philadelphia, PA. Emergence is scheduled for the 27th in Toronto, ON.

Impact announced that Takahashi will be in the house for Multiverse United 2. The five-time and current IWGP junior heavyweight champion will be making his Impact debut for tag team action with “Speedball” Mike Bailey against Lio Rush and Trey Miguel.

Hiroshi Tanahashi was previously announced to partake in the Multiverse United 2 card.

Sanada is gracing Impact with his presence for Emergence. No opponent has been named yet, nor has it been officially announced that he will be defending the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

BREAKING: IWGP World Heavyweight Champion @seiyasanada returns to IMPACT at #Emergence on August 27 from the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto! @njpw1972



Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/T1l6nzOxmL pic.twitter.com/jqTmb5kAg2 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 16, 2023

Sanada is returning to Impact for the first time since 2015. He won the X-Division Championship in 2014 and carried the title for 110 days during a feud with Austin Aries in the TNA era.

Are you excited for Sanada and Takahashi coming to Impact? Who do you hope will be Sanada’s opponent?