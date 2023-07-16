Josh Alexander makes surprise return from injury at Slammiversary

Josh Alexander has returned to Impact. The Walking Weapon made a surprise appearance at the end of Slammiversary to confront the world champion.

Alex Shelley was fresh off retaining the Impact World Championship by pinning Nick Aldis on the Shell Shock maneuver. As the champ celebrated in the ring, familiar theme music played over the speakers. Alexander walked out on stage and down to the ring for a friendly staredown. He grabbed the microphone and had two words for Shelley. “I’m back.” Mic drop. The PPV broadcast went off the air.

Alexander and Shelley may be friendly in the Impact locker room, but it will clearly be a different story with Alexander’s competitive juices are flowing in desire to regain the gold he never officially lost. That was pretty evident by the way Alexander stepped to Shelley at the end.

Alexander was forced to vacate the Impact World Championship after suffering a triceps tear in March. He had held the belt for 355 days before relinquishing it. Roughly four months later, Alexander is in fighting shape again.

Shelley had a crack at beating Alexander for the title at Emergence in August of 2022. Shelley’s best wasn’t good enough on that evening as Alexander exited still holding the world championship. That was their only singles match against one another to date. A lot has changed since then. Most importantly, Shelley now has the confidence that he is worthy of Impact’s top prize. That mental element could be the difference when they face off in a rematch.

Are you favoring Alex Shelley or Josh Alexander when they inevitably wrestle for the Impact World Championship?

The Slammiversary replay is available for streaming through Fite TV.