Former NXT UK tag champs win Impact titles at Slammiversary

Third time is the charm. Former NXT UK tag champions Subculture had a rocky start to their Impact career. Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster came up short against the best of the best losing to Bullet Club’s ABC and the Motor City Machine Guns in the first two matches competing in Impact. In Subculture’s third venture, they earned the win. It wasn’t just a normal win. No, no, no. Subculture walked out of Slammiversary holding the Impact tag titles.

Ace Austin & Chris Bey entered the PPV holding the Impact World Tag Team Championship. The odds were stacked against them though for four-way combat against Moose & Brian Myers, Rich Swann & Sami Callihan, and Subculture. Only two participants were legal at one time. That meant ABC didn’t even need to be pinned or submit to lose the belts. That’s exactly what happened.

When ABC was in the groove down the stretch, the Rascalz ran out to interfere. Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz pulled Ace out of the ring to ram into the ring steps. Wentz spiked Bey on the floor with a headlock DDT.

Back in the ring, Webster and Myers were the legal men. Webster hit a Sliced Bread variation to Myers. Flash tagged out to his partner. Webster cleared the way with a cannonball onto bodies outside. Andrews was smooth sailing for a shooting star press to pin Myers for victory. Subculture stood tall as new Impact tag team champions.

Subculture celebrated with plans to defend the titles around the world.

Are you rooting for Subculture to have a long reign with the Impact World Tag Team Championship?

The Slammiversary replay is available for streaming through Fite TV.