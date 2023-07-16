Former stripper wins Impact Digital Media Championship

Joe Hendry made a mockery of Kenny King’s stripper past as a Chippendales dancer, but it was King with the last laugh after he beat Hendry for the Impact Digital Media Championship at Slammiversary.
Hendry started strong with a stalling vertical suplex.
Unbelievable strength displayed by @joehendry! #CountdownToSlammiversary pic.twitter.com/JQ8JnBI2E4— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 15, 2023
King exited the ring to regroup and consult with Sheldon Jean. They hatched a plan for Jean to run across the ring so King could attack Hendry from behind. Jean passed a foreign object to King. It turned out to be a stripper bow tie collar. King choked Hendry and snapped it on his neck. Hendry came back with a fallaway slam and embraced the stripper spirit with hip gyrations.
Stripper Hendry?@joehendry #CountdownToSlammiversary pic.twitter.com/S1Yf6Cu8DQ— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 15, 2023
On a flying attack, King was goozled for the Standing Ovation slam. 1, 2, Jean placed King’s foot on the ropes to break the count.
Kenny King saved by the bottom rope.@joehendry #Slammiversary #ImpactWrestling pic.twitter.com/mAztyud7EG— (@WrestlingCovers) July 15, 2023
Jean helped out again on the finish. Hendry dodged a slingshot corkscrew plancha from King, and King collided onto Jean. Hendry loaded King back into the ring. When he tried to re-enter, Jean grabbed his foot. That was just enough of a distraction for King to score a roll-up with his feet on the ropes for leverage. Jean held down on King’s feet to help secure the victory. New champion!
#ANDNEW Digital Media Champion@KennyKingPb2 #CountdownToSlammiversary pic.twitter.com/frGZxUo5H6— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 15, 2023
King adds the Impact Digital Media Championship to his career accolades as a two-time X-Division champion, two-time ROH TV champion, and three-time ROH tag team champion.
King celebrated the new gold backstage with Jean. King danced, dodged, and stripped Hendry of the title belt. K-I-N-G King!
.@KennyKingPb2 is the NEW Digital Media Champion! @SheldonJean_ @MeanGiaMiller #Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/ic5R1oT2JL— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 16, 2023
The full match is available for viewing on the free pre-show. The Slammiversary PPV replay is available for streaming through Fite TV.
