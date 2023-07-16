Former stripper wins Impact Digital Media Championship

Joe Hendry made a mockery of Kenny King’s stripper past as a Chippendales dancer, but it was King with the last laugh after he beat Hendry for the Impact Digital Media Championship at Slammiversary.

Hendry started strong with a stalling vertical suplex.

King exited the ring to regroup and consult with Sheldon Jean. They hatched a plan for Jean to run across the ring so King could attack Hendry from behind. Jean passed a foreign object to King. It turned out to be a stripper bow tie collar. King choked Hendry and snapped it on his neck. Hendry came back with a fallaway slam and embraced the stripper spirit with hip gyrations.

On a flying attack, King was goozled for the Standing Ovation slam. 1, 2, Jean placed King’s foot on the ropes to break the count.

Jean helped out again on the finish. Hendry dodged a slingshot corkscrew plancha from King, and King collided onto Jean. Hendry loaded King back into the ring. When he tried to re-enter, Jean grabbed his foot. That was just enough of a distraction for King to score a roll-up with his feet on the ropes for leverage. Jean held down on King’s feet to help secure the victory. New champion!

King adds the Impact Digital Media Championship to his career accolades as a two-time X-Division champion, two-time ROH TV champion, and three-time ROH tag team champion.

King celebrated the new gold backstage with Jean. King danced, dodged, and stripped Hendry of the title belt. K-I-N-G King!

The full match is available for viewing on the free pre-show. The Slammiversary PPV replay is available for streaming through Fite TV.