Impact post-credits scene teases hints of mystery tag partner at Slammiversary

Impact is a crafty one when it comes to surprise teases for mystery appearances. The latest example is running a post-credits scene with hints for Scott D’Amore’s secret partner against Bully Ray and Deaner at Slammiversary on July 15.

This grudge match has taken quite the transformation throughout the past week. The original plan was D’Amore and PCO versus Bully Ray and Steve Maclin. Maclin suffered an injury in Australia and won’t be cleared to compete. He was replaced by Deaner. PCO was lit on fire last week by Bully and Maclin. The French-Canadian Frankenstein’s status was questionable.

Honestly, I assumed the PCO bit was part of a storyline to sell his return as a monster that can’t be killed. However, Impact rumor monger George Iceman shed doubt on that notion with his intel in BTI. Iceman did some digging to contact local airports, limousines, and hotels. Lips were tight, and he couldn’t squeeze any information. Iceman teased that whoever it is will be a shocker to everybody. Impact runs these rumor segments for a reason and always pays them off in one way or another. That means PCO is indeed out of the match.

Impact didn’t touch on this story much during the TV broadcast. D’Amore casually mentioned PCO to Santino Marella before their conversation was interrupted by the Rascalz. As the show finished, Impact aired a quick scene after the closing credits that was easy to miss if you blinked or changed the channel already.

D’Amore was on the phone, “Look, we’ve tried everything, and apparently, this time PCO can’t come back to life. So, my question is, can you?” The camera zoomed in on the Team Canada jacket with music signifying that as a major hint.

D’Amore was the coach of Team Canada in TNA from 2004 to 2006. Members of that faction included A-1, Johnny Devine, Tyson Dux, Jack Evans, Teddy Hart, Bobby Roode, Ruffy Silverstein, Petey Williams, and Eric Young.

My first inclination was the return of Petey Williams. That makes a lot of sense and would pop the crowd. However, upon further reflection, I’m thinking Eric Young could be the man. D’Amore’s question sounded like he asked if the mystery person can come back to life. The last time we saw Young in Impact, he was stabbed to death with a knife by Deaner. Not only does Young fit with D’Amore, but now he double fits with Deaner in the equation.

The Slammiversary card for July 15 currently includes:

Impact World Championship: Alex Shelley (c) vs. Nick Aldis

Knockouts World Championship: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Trinity

Bully Ray & Deaner vs. Scott D'Amore & mystery partner with special enforcer Darren McCarty

Impact World Tag Team Championship: Ace Austin & Chris Bey (c) vs. Moose & Brian Myers vs. Rich Swann & Sami Callihan vs. Subculture

X-Division Championship: Chris Sabin (c) vs. Lio Rush

Chris Sabin (c) vs. Lio Rush Ultimate X: “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Kushida vs. Kevin Knight vs. Alan Angels (winner earns an X-Division title shot)

Ultimate X: "Speedball" Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Kushida vs. Kevin Knight vs. Alan Angels (winner earns an X-Division title shot)

Frankie Kazarian (with Traci Brooks) vs. Eddie Edwards (with Alisha Edwards)

Knockouts World Tag Team Championship: Taylor Wilde & KiLynn King (c) vs. Masha Slamovich & Killer Kelly

Impact Digital Media Championship: Joe Hendry (c) vs. Kenny King

