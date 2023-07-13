Alan Angels gets his first name back in Impact with a new character direction

Alan Angels has come full circle in Impact. Fresh off his stint in AEW as 5 in the Dark Order, Angels originally made a surprise debut to Impact in July 2022 to challenge “Speedball” Mike Bailey for the X-Division Championship. In November 2022, Angels would be another surprise as a member of Deaner’s Design. This time, Angels was a one-name wonder dropping Alan from his handle. Fast forward to Thursday night’s episode of Impact Wrestling (July 13, 2023), and Angels has restored his full name with a new character direction.

Last week, the Design exploded when Angels had enough of Deaner’s micromanaging, especially since it hindered his efforts to win. Angels left the group. No longer would he be content to do Deaner’s dirty work.

This week, Angels cut a promo backstage hyping his involvement in the Ultimate X match at Slammiversary on July 15. Angels accepted his role in the Design to get his foot in the door, even though, they grounded him. It is time to spread his wings to feel the thrill of being alive. He is more than an angel, he is a celestial.

A NEW @Alan_V_Angels has emerged and is ready to make his mark in ULTIMATE X at #Slammiversary! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/LaYQA4FNmX — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 14, 2023

To cement this new change in Angels’ persona, his first name Alan was back in the Ultimate X match graphic.

Are you excited to see Alan Angels get his wings and his first name too? What do you think his ceiling can be in Impact?