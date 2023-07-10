Bully Ray was in a bit of a pickle when his temporary partner was pulled for the upcoming tag team bout against Scott D’Amore and PCO at Slammiversary on July 15. Impact announced that Steve Maclin suffered an injury, so Bully was on his own to find a replacement.

It didn’t sounds like Bully was busted up about losing Maclin.

Not shocked about Maclin. I always thought he was a bit SAWFT. Def. the weak link of the team.



Found the right partner though. No brainer. Should’ve went with him from the start.@IMPACTWRESTLING @BustedOpenRadio https://t.co/FTveGRfGaD — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) July 9, 2023

Bully revealed his choice on the Busted Open radio show. Deaner is stepping in to fill Maclin’s spot. Deaner has deep hatred for D’Amore and personally requested the match from Bully. Deaner stated, “Scott D’Amore is an over-rated POS in the ring – and I can prove it and it would make me so, so, so happy to do it in his hometown, in front of his friends and family. I’m going to kick the shit out of (D’Amore) at Slammiversary.”

I have NEVER publicly stated my legitimate reasons for hating @ScottDAmore. For many reasons.



That ended TODAY on @BustedOpenRadio with @bullyray5150



Every word I said was 100% a shoot.



Over 2 decades of hatred will come out at #Slammiversary



THANK YOU Bully@IMPACTWRESTLING — ✖️ DEANER ✖️ (@CodyDeaner) July 10, 2023

So, the match is official? Not so fast. Impact also announced that PCO is questionable for the contest after Bully and Maclin lit him on fire last week.

BREAKING: @bullyray5150 will team with @CodyDeaner at #Slammiversary THIS SATURDAY LIVE on PPV while @ScottDAmore's partner is now in question after @PCOisNotHuman was set on fire on IMPACT.



Get tickets and join us in Windsor: https://t.co/z0jRO3tHOF pic.twitter.com/RTQ1vpwF6k — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 10, 2023

The Slammiversary card for July 15 currently includes:

Impact World Championship: Alex Shelley (c) vs. Nick Aldis

Alex Shelley (c) vs. Nick Aldis Knockouts World Championship: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Trinity

Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Trinity Bully Ray & Deaner vs. Scott D’Amore & PCO (???) with special enforcer Darren McCarty

Impact World Tag Team Championship: Ace Austin & Chris Bey (c) vs. Moose & Brian Myers vs. Rich Swann & Sami Callihan vs. Subculture

Ace Austin & Chris Bey (c) vs. Moose & Brian Myers vs. Rich Swann & Sami Callihan vs. Subculture X-Division Championship: Chris Sabin (c) vs. Lio Rush

Chris Sabin (c) vs. Lio Rush Ultimate X: “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Kushida vs. Kevin Knight vs. Angels (winner earns an X-Division title shot)

“Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Kushida vs. Kevin Knight vs. Angels (winner earns an X-Division title shot) Frankie Kazarian (with Traci Brooks) vs. Eddie Edwards (with Alisha Edwards)

Knockouts World Tag Team Championship: Taylor Wilde & KiLynn King (c) vs. Masha Slamovich & Killer Kelly

Taylor Wilde & KiLynn King (c) vs. Masha Slamovich & Killer Kelly Impact Digital Media Championship: Joe Hendry (c) vs. Kenny King

The Slammiversary PPV will be available for streaming through Fite TV.

