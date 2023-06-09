Chris Sabin becomes 9-time X-Division champion at Impact Against All Odds

Chris Sabin is a nine-time X-Division champion. The Motor City Machine Gold took home the gold at Against All Odds (June 9, 2023).

Sabin was tired Trey Miguel’s antics. He viewed the act of Trey spray painting the title belt as a sign of disrespect to the X-Division legends that paved the way. Sabin incorporated classic moves into his offensive arsenal as homages to the greats, such as the Lethal Combination, the Angel’s Wings, and the Styles Clash. None of those moves could keep Trey down.

Trey used that same tactic to show up Sabin by borrowing the Cradle Shock. Sabin kicked out of his own finisher. Trey went to his trusty tactic of cheating. He grabbed two cans of spray paint. One was a decoy for the referee to confiscate. Sabin pounced for a fireman’s carry lift for the Cradle Shock, and Trey sprayed Sabin in the eyes to escape. Sabin made a dramatic kick out on the cheap roll-up to continue the fight.

In the end, Sabin rocked Trey with a lariat and finished with the Cradle Shock.

With this ninth title reign, Sabin separates himself from the pack atop the charts above Austin Aries, Jay Lethal, and AJ Styles at six apiece.

The Against All Odds replay is available for viewing through on IMPACT Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders and Fite TV.