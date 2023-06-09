Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly unleash violence in Impact dog collar match

Killer Kelly and Masha Slamovich have brawled all over the Impact Zone through the weeks. It was time to make sure there was no escape. Kelly requested a dog collar match, and Slamovich had no hesitation to accept. The match was official for Against All Odds (June 9, 2023).

It wasn’t a bloody match, but it was certainly a violent match. Both women enjoyed the pain and torture with smiles on their faces. The most brutal moment came when Slamovich pulled the chain over the ropes to hang Kelly off the floor.

The match continued with Kelly escaping the Snow Plow to counter with a sleeper. Slamovich used the corner to flip over the top and escape. Kelly kept on the pressure and shocked Slamovich with her own finisher. Kelly hit the Snow Plow. 1, 2, the Russian kicked out.

Kelly went to her strength to finish with the cobra clutch. Slamovich kept cool and wrapped the chain around Kelly’s throat to force an escape. Slamovich picked up Kelly with the chain around her neck for the Snow Plow to win.

Afterward, Slamovich showed respect to the toughness of Kelly. Could this be a new tag team?

That dog collar match lived up to expectations in terms of entertainment. It was physical, rugged, and creative with the chain as the focal point of offense.

Were you satisfied by that dog collar match?

The Against All Odds replay is available for viewing through on IMPACT Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders and Fite TV.