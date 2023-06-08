Impact announces Sami Callihan’s mystery monster as partner for Against All Odds

Sami Callihan hatched a scheme to infiltrate the Design from within. The Death Machine eventually revealed his plan, and it has been war ever since. Callihan brought back Jake Crist to team with Rich Swann in victory over the Design at Under Siege. They won that battle, but the fighting rages on. The next stop is Against All Odds on Friday, June 9.

It won’t be a simple rematch. Swann is busy trying to earn the #1 contender spot for the Impact world title, so Callihan had to call in the monster as a replacement.

Impact announced that oVe (Ohio Versus Everything) is back together with Madman Fulton stepping in to help Callihan and Crist against the Design. Against All Odds will be in Columbus, OH, so it makes sense for this to be an Ohio street fight.

BREAKING: oVe reunite as @TheSamiCallihan, @TheJakeCrist and @FultonWorld face The Design in an Ohio Street Fight at #AgainstAllOdds THIS FRIDAY LIVE on IMPACT Plus from Columbus, Ohio.



Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/lqaNXghwuZ pic.twitter.com/WReG9SCv14 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 5, 2023

Fulton last competed in Impact over a year ago in March 2022.

Deaner, Angels, and Kon were unfazed. They plan to make Callihan pay in blood.

The full card for Against All Odds includes:

Impact World Championship: Steve Maclin (c) vs. Alex Shelley

Steve Maclin (c) vs. Alex Shelley X-Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Chris Sabin

Trey Miguel (c) vs. Chris Sabin Impact World Tag Team Championship: Ace Austin & Chris Bey (c) vs. John Skyler & Jason Hotch (with Brian Myers as coach)

Ace Austin & Chris Bey (c) vs. John Skyler & Jason Hotch (with Brian Myers as coach) 8-4-1 Match: Bully Ray, Jonathan Gresham, Heath, Nick Aldis, Moose, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Rich Swann, and PCO (winners of an 8-man tag compete in a 4-way for the #1 contender world title shot at Slammiversary)

Bully Ray, Jonathan Gresham, Heath, Nick Aldis, Moose, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Rich Swann, and PCO (winners of an 8-man tag compete in a 4-way for the #1 contender world title shot at Slammiversary) Dog Collar Match: Masha Slamovich vs. Killer Kelly

Masha Slamovich vs. Killer Kelly Deonna Purrazzo & Trinity vs. Gisele Shaw & Savannah Evans

Frankie Kazarian vs. Eddie Edwards

Ohio Street Fight: Sami Callihan, Jake Crist, & Madman Fulton vs. Deaner, Angels, & Kon

Sami Callihan, Jake Crist, & Madman Fulton vs. Deaner, Angels, & Kon Impact Digital Media Championship: Joe Hendry (c) vs. Dango (pre-show)

Against All Odds is available for viewing through on IMPACT Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders and Fite TV.

What’s your take on the card for Against All Odds? Are you happy to see the oVe reunion?