Lio Rush debuts in Impact, sides with Nick Aldis, gets title shot

Lio Rush made an impact in his Impact debut. That is cliche to say, but it is true. Rush styled in victory in his match, blindsided the Motor City Machine Guns to help Nick Aldis, and was granted a shot at the X-Division Championship.

Rush competed against Jack Price on Impact Wrestling (June 29, 2023). The Bad Child was disrespectful from the start slapping Price. Rush used his speed to run circles around Price. He was so slick with quick movement that Price could barely touch him. Rush stunned Price with a spinning kick and finished with a jackknife splash.

Rush’s evening didn’t end there. He made an appearance in the main event segment. Nick Aldis and Alex Shelley had a promo exchange that erupted into fisticuffs. When Aldis had the upper hand, Chris Sabin ran in for the save. Boom! Rush blindsided Sabin, then the bad guys stomped the Motor City Machine Guns. Aldis smashed Shelley with the Impact World Championship, and Rush did the same to Sabin using the X-Division Championship.

It’s not crystal clear that Aldis and Rush are now a team. Rush may have just been picking his spot to make a statement in a case of strange bedfellows with a common goal to win gold.

Rush’s plan worked, because Sabin was furious backstage. Sabin issued a challenge to Rush for the X-Division Championship at Slammiversary on July 15.

Are you excited for Lio Rush in Impact?