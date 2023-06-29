Zachary Wentz returns to Impact for Rascalz reunion

Zachary Wentz made a surprise return to Impact for a Rascalz reunion.

Wentz was last seen in Impact in November 2020 before exiting to sign with WWE. Wentz never forgot his Rascalz brother, and he arrived to save Trey Miguel on Thursday night’s episode of Impact Wrestling (June 29, 2023).

Trey competed in his contractual X-Division Championship rematch against Chris Sabin after losing the title at Against All Odds. Trey had momentum down the stretch for a Meteora flying double knee drop, but Sabin rolled through to counter for an STF submission. Sabin transitioned to lift Trey into position for the Cradle Shock finisher. That’s when Wentz rushed the ring out of nowhere.

Wentz attacked Sabin to save Trey. The official ruling was a disqualification. Trey was shocked to see his pal, then he quickly embraced Wentz. The Rascalz proceeded to stomp Sabin with malice until Alex Shelley ran in for the save.

Backstage, the Rascalz cut a fiery promo. Wentz chided the fans for turning their backs on Trey. Even when Wentz left Impact, he never abandoned his brother. The Rascalz are back to take what is theirs.

.@ZacharyWentz JUST made his shocking return to IMPACT Wrestling and reunited with @TheTreyMiguel! The Rascalz are BACK! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/LKN2U7P4zQ — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 30, 2023

In Wentz’s previous run with Impact, he focused more on tag team action with Dezmond Xavier while Trey competed for singles accolades. The Rascalz surprisingly never managed to capture tag team gold in Impact, but the Rascalz had great success in NXT winning the tag titles twice as Carter Nash and Wes Lee. Wentz was released from WWE in April 2022, with speculation that it was due to accusations of domestic abuse.

What’s your take on the return of Zachary Wentz to Impact?