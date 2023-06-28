 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The queen of the indies is coming home for Impact’s Australia tour

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
Steph De Lander has taken control of pro wrestling with Matt Cardona as king and queen of the indies.

De Lander (formerly named Persia Pirotta) is taking her newfound royalty status back to her home country to compete on Impact’s tour of Australia.

Impact announced a pair of matches for De Lander to redeem herself. De Lander arrived in Impact for a TV taping in January, but she was fed to the sharks. De Lander’s debut was a loss to Jordynne Grace, and she followed that up with a loss to Deonna Purrazzo.

De Lander has a chance at revenge wrestling against Purrazzo for Night 1 on June 30 in Wagga Wagga. This is a non-title match for the Knockouts champion.

Impact

De Lander will have the chance to get hardcore against Killer Kelly for Night 2 on July 1.

Impact

A good showing could lead to greater opportunity in Impact.

The full lineup for Impact’s Australia tour includes:

Night 1 on June 30

  • Impact World Championship: Alex Shelley (c) vs. Steve Maclin
  • X-Division Championship: Chris Sabin (c) vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Robbie Eagles
  • Impact Digital Media Championship: Joe Hendry (c) vs. Eddie Edwards
  • Moose & Brian Myers vs. Ace Austin & Chris Bey
  • Deonna Purrazzo vs. Steph De Lander
  • Gisele Shaw vs. Erika Reid
  • Killer Kelly vs. Aysha
  • Slex vs. Adam Brooks

Night 2 on July 1

  • Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw (If Shaw wins, then she’ll join the Knockouts Championship match between Purrazzo and Trinity at Slammiversary)
  • Impact World Tag Team Championship: Ace Austin & Chris Bey (c) vs. Motor City Machine Guns
  • Impact Digital Media Championship: Joe Hendry (c) or Eddie Edwards vs. Moose
  • Steve Maclin vs. Frankie Kazarian
  • Killer Kelly vs. Steph de Lander
  • Brian Myers vs. Adam Brooks vs. Robbie Eagles
  • Natural Classics vs. VeloCities

Impact is offering both live events for streaming on Fite TV to purchase as a bundle or single nights (June 30 and July 1).

