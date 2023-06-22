Impact announces several championship matches for Australia tour

Impact is heading to Australia.

Impact will be visiting the land down under, where women glow and men plunder. A pair of shows are set for June 30 and July 1 in Wagga Wagga. Impact announced a handful of marquee bouts for both nights.

Alex Shelley is defending the Impact World Championship against Steve Maclin as the headliner for June 30. That contest counts as Maclin’s official rematch after losing the title to Shelley at Against All Odds.

The June 30 lineup in Australia includes:

Impact World Championship: Alex Shelley (c) vs. Steve Maclin

Alex Shelley (c) vs. Steve Maclin X-Division Championship: Chris Sabin (c) vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Robbie Eagles

Chris Sabin (c) vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Robbie Eagles Impact Digital Media Championship: Joe Hendry (c) vs. Eddie Edwards

Joe Hendry (c) vs. Eddie Edwards Moose & Brian Myers vs. Ace Austin & Chris Bey

The prime attraction for July 1 appears to be Gisele Shaw getting another crack at Deonna Purrazzo, but this time the Knockouts Championship will not be on the line. If Shaw wins, then she will be added to Purrazzo’s title defense against Trinity at Slammiversary.

The July 1 lineup in Australia includes:

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw

Impact World Tag Team Championship: Ace Austin & Chris Bey (c) vs. Motor City Machine Guns

Ace Austin & Chris Bey (c) vs. Motor City Machine Guns Impact Digital Media Championship: Joe Hendry (c) or Eddie Edwards vs. Moose

Joe Hendry (c) or Eddie Edwards vs. Moose Steve Maclin vs. Frankie Kazarian

Killer Kelly vs. Steph de Lander

It is likely that more bouts will be added to both evenings.

If those cards catch your fancy but you can’t hop a flight to Australia, well, you’re in luck. Impact is offering both live events for streaming on Fite TV to purchase as a bundle or single nights (June 30 and July 1).