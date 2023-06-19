Impact is getting on the CM Punk train with his most controversial TNA matches

If you missed the news, CM Punk returned to AEW. He made his presence felt with a rowdy promo and victory in the six-man main event of the Collision debut episode. With Punk so hot at the moment, it makes sense to capitalize on his popularity. It is Punk-a-palooza on the content train, and Impact is all aboard.

Impact released a compilation of Punk’s most controversial matches in TNA. Punk wrestled for the promotion from 2002 to 2004. There is a good chance most of you haven’t seen these before. The list includes:

CM Punk, Raven, & Julio Dinero vs. Abyss, Kevin Northcutt, & Joe E. Legend in a cage match (Dec. 17, 2003)

CM Punk & Julio Dinero vs. Terry Funk & Raven (Feb. 18, 2004)

CM Punk & Ace Steel vs. Derek Wylde & Jimmy Rave vs. Cassidy O’Reilly & Chase Stevens (Sep. 18, 2002)

CM Punk, Frankie Kazarian, & Matt Stryker vs. Johnny Swinger, Kid Romeo, & Damien Dothart (June 4, 2003)

CM Punk vs. Shane Douglas in Clockwork Orange House of Fun (July 2, 2003)

Punk’s coolest moment from the video came in the first match with a flying elbow drop off the top of the cage through a two-table stack. Controversy came on the finish when Punk and Dinero turned on Raven to hit him with the conchairto.

In the second match, Funk with an F was a bloody mess. Afterward, Punk and Dinero held up Raven so James Mitchell could blast a stun gun. Funk barreled over to intercept the shock sending an electric jolt to his own chest.

The third match on the list is notable as Punk’s debut in TNA. Punk was just a body in both the third and fourth matches with so many wrestlers in the ring.

The fifth and final match was a doozy against Douglas. That’s my pick for most entertaining of the bunch. Punk performed a neat move holding a chair while executing a Northern Lights suplex, so Douglas landed on the steel. Clockwork Orange House of Fun was a hard-hitting spectacle. Mitchell shot a fireball in Punk’s face after the contest.

Sit back and enjoy.

What was your favorite moment from CM Punk’s run in TNA?