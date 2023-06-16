Impact is retooling the tag team division with new partnerships

Ace Austin and Chris Bey have pretty much cleared out the tag team division as champions in Impact. The ABC (Ace and Bey Connection) of the Bullet Club won the titles from the Motor City Machine Guns then successfully retained against:

Bad Dude Tito & Shane Haste

Motor City Machine Guns, Aussie Open, and Bad Dude Tito & Shane Haste in a four-way

MCMG in Ultimate X

Subculture

The Good Hands

The division also took a hit with an injury to Rhino leaving Heath to go solo and the Motor City Machine Guns acquiring singles gold with Chris Sabin as the nine-time X-Division champion and Alex Shelley as the Impact world champion.

Impact is in need of retooling the division, and that’s what they did during Thursday night’s episode of Impact Wrestling (June 15, 2023).

Moose lost to Rich Swann in singles action, then he was approached by Brian Myers to focus on tag team gold.

Frankie Kazarian and Eddie Edwards don’t get along, but they stay strong over the bond of being trained by Killer Kowalski. Edwards stood up for Kaz when Bully Ray and Steve Maclin were in a foul mood. Kaz doesn’t quite trust Edwards, but the seeds are there to form a new team. In fact, Kaz and Edwards will get their chance to build trust next week in tag team action against Bully and Maclin.

Jonathan Gresham and “Speedball” Mike Bailey will be partners once more when they wrestle the Design next week. Kenny King had Trey Miguel’s back during the show, so that could make sense as another fresh squad.

As for the champs, Ace and Bey handled business to beat Decay in non-title action.

Backstage, Sabin and Shelley gave the babyface rub of respect to Ace and Bey carrying the tag titles. ABC aren’t exactly squeaky clean, but they are too sweet not to be cheered.

Ace and Bey should have exciting times ahead with potential opponents including Moose & Myers, Kaz & Edwards, Bully & Maclin, Gresham & Bailey, King & Trey, oVe (Sami Callihan, Jake Crist, & Madman Fulton), the Design (Deaner, Angels, & Kon), Decay (Crazzy Steve & Black Taurus), the Good Hands (John Skyler & Jason Hotch), and Champagne Singh & Shera. Impact can also sprinkle in free agent teams and NJPW duos knocking on the Forbidden Door.

What’s your take on the tag team division in Impact?