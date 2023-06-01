Trinity gets Knockouts title match, Jordynne Grace potentially written off TV

Trinity isn’t wasting time going for gold in Impact. It took a 3-0 record before calling for a title shot. The only reason Trinity didn’t act sooner is because a Knockouts Championship match was already booked before she arrived in Impact. With that business over, the path is clear for Trinity.

Trinity defeated Savannah Evans on Impact Wrestling (June 1, 2023), then she called out the champ. Enter Deonna Purrazzo fresh off her championship defense over Jordynne Grace at Under Siege. Trinity requested a title shot at Slammiversary. Purrazzo replied, “Let’s dance.”

.@TheTrinity_Fatu wasted no time calling out Knockouts World Champion @DeonnaPurrazzo! @GiseleShaw08 had plans of her own and a LOADED purse! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/wVt9rtqTSj — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 2, 2023

Impact made that match official for the July 15 PPV.

BREAKING: @DeonnaPurrazzo will defend the Knockouts World Championship against @TheTrinity_Fatu at #Slammiversary on July 15 LIVE on PPV from St. Clair College in Windsor, ON, Canada.



Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/P0DcFR81av pic.twitter.com/ejJkyKYZHr — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 2, 2023

The scene didn’t end there. Violence rained down, and it might have even written Grace off television.

Gisele Shaw, Jai Vidal, and Evans attacked Purrazzo and Trinity with a loaded purse as a weapon. Grace ran down for the save as a proper babyface should. That decision did not end well. The numbers got Grace, and Shaw methodically delivered three knee strikes to the head.

Later, commentary noted that Grace’s medical condition was not looking good after being examined by their trainers. It is important to note that there are rumors of Grace becoming a free agent from Impact, so this could very well be how Impact decided to close this chapter of her career. They certainly did it in a way to put strong heel heat on Shaw.

Slammiversary is a ways away, so that gives time for Purrazzo and Trinity to handle some business and kick Shaw’s ass. Impact announced a tag bout for Against All Odds on June 9. Purrazzo will team with Trinity against Shaw and Evans.

The updated card for Against All Odds includes:

Impact World Championship: Steve Maclin (c) vs. Alex Shelley

Steve Maclin (c) vs. Alex Shelley X-Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Chris Sabin

Trey Miguel (c) vs. Chris Sabin Impact World Tag Team Championship: Ace Austin & Chris Bey (c) vs. John Skyler & Jason Hotch (with Brian Myers as coach)

Ace Austin & Chris Bey (c) vs. John Skyler & Jason Hotch (with Brian Myers as coach) 8-4-1 Match: Bully Ray, Jonathan Gresham, Heath, Nick Aldis, Moose, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Rich Swann, and PCO (winners of an 8-man tag compete in a 4-way for the #1 contender world title shot at Slammiversary)

Bully Ray, Jonathan Gresham, Heath, Nick Aldis, Moose, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Rich Swann, and PCO (winners of an 8-man tag compete in a 4-way for the #1 contender world title shot at Slammiversary) Dog Collar Match: Masha Slamovich vs. Killer Kelly

Masha Slamovich vs. Killer Kelly Deonna Purrazzo & Trinity vs. Gisele Shaw & Savannah Evans

Frankie Kazarian vs. Eddie Edwards

Impact Digital Media Championship: Joe Hendry (c) vs. Dango

There also might be a rematch between the Design and Sami Callihan. With Swann in the 8-4-1 match, Callihan will need a new partner to join alongside himself and Jake Crist.

Are you excited for the Knockouts Championship match at Slammiversary? How does the Against All Odds card look to you?