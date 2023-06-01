 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Trinity gets Knockouts title match, Jordynne Grace potentially written off TV

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
Trinity isn’t wasting time going for gold in Impact. It took a 3-0 record before calling for a title shot. The only reason Trinity didn’t act sooner is because a Knockouts Championship match was already booked before she arrived in Impact. With that business over, the path is clear for Trinity.

Trinity defeated Savannah Evans on Impact Wrestling (June 1, 2023), then she called out the champ. Enter Deonna Purrazzo fresh off her championship defense over Jordynne Grace at Under Siege. Trinity requested a title shot at Slammiversary. Purrazzo replied, “Let’s dance.”

Impact made that match official for the July 15 PPV.

The scene didn’t end there. Violence rained down, and it might have even written Grace off television.

Gisele Shaw, Jai Vidal, and Evans attacked Purrazzo and Trinity with a loaded purse as a weapon. Grace ran down for the save as a proper babyface should. That decision did not end well. The numbers got Grace, and Shaw methodically delivered three knee strikes to the head.

Later, commentary noted that Grace’s medical condition was not looking good after being examined by their trainers. It is important to note that there are rumors of Grace becoming a free agent from Impact, so this could very well be how Impact decided to close this chapter of her career. They certainly did it in a way to put strong heel heat on Shaw.

Slammiversary is a ways away, so that gives time for Purrazzo and Trinity to handle some business and kick Shaw’s ass. Impact announced a tag bout for Against All Odds on June 9. Purrazzo will team with Trinity against Shaw and Evans.

The updated card for Against All Odds includes:

  • Impact World Championship: Steve Maclin (c) vs. Alex Shelley
  • X-Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Chris Sabin
  • Impact World Tag Team Championship: Ace Austin & Chris Bey (c) vs. John Skyler & Jason Hotch (with Brian Myers as coach)
  • 8-4-1 Match: Bully Ray, Jonathan Gresham, Heath, Nick Aldis, Moose, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Rich Swann, and PCO (winners of an 8-man tag compete in a 4-way for the #1 contender world title shot at Slammiversary)
  • Dog Collar Match: Masha Slamovich vs. Killer Kelly
  • Deonna Purrazzo & Trinity vs. Gisele Shaw & Savannah Evans
  • Frankie Kazarian vs. Eddie Edwards
  • Impact Digital Media Championship: Joe Hendry (c) vs. Dango

There also might be a rematch between the Design and Sami Callihan. With Swann in the 8-4-1 match, Callihan will need a new partner to join alongside himself and Jake Crist.

Are you excited for the Knockouts Championship match at Slammiversary? How does the Against All Odds card look to you?

