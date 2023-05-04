 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Motor City Machine Guns to chase individual goals at Impact Under Siege

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
The Motor City Machine Guns exemplify excellence in tag team wrestling. Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley are 3-time Impact tag champs, former ROH tag champs, former IWGP junior heavyweight tag champs, and former NJPW Strong openweight tag champs as a duo. They also happen to be high-quality singles wrestlers in their own right, and that’s where the future of the MCMG lies.

The Motor City Machine Guns addressed their plans in Impact. Since Sabin pinned X-Division champion Trey Miguel in trios action, that earned him a title shot. Sabin has his eye on becoming the 9-time X-Division titleholder. As for Shelley, he is viewed as one of the greatest Impact wrestlers to never win the world title, so he’ll go do that now.

The nonchalance and matter-of-factness from Sabin and Shelley made for an amusing interview with Gia Miller.

Sabin will get his shot at Trey for the X-Division Championship at Under Siege on May 26.

Shelley was placed into a six-way #1 contender bout for the Impact World Championship on that very same event.

The current card so far for Under Siege includes:

  • Impact World Championship: Steve Maclin (c) vs. PCO
  • Knockouts Championship: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Jordynne Grace (If Grace loses, then she will not receive another title shot as long as Purrazzo is champion.)
  • X-Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Chris Sabin
  • #1 Contender for Impact World Championship: Moose vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Alex Shelley vs. Frankie Kazarian

Do you believe Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley will achieve their singles goals?

