Nick Aldis’ first feud in Impact return is taking shape

Nick Aldis returned to Impact as a surprise appearance at Rebellion. A star of his magnitude has the weight to call his shot at the Impact World Championship, however, Steve Maclin was already booked to defend against PCO at Under Siege on May 26. That left Aldis open for a different opponent for his first feud in his Impact return.

Aldis chatted with Jimmy Jacobs about his desire to prove himself all over again. Aldis put over the Impact world title as a special prize worthy of the effort to climb the mountain. He didn’t expect to be handed a spot. The former NWA worlds heavyweight champion was content to climb the ladder to earn his shot at Impact gold.

Kenny King entered with a loud mouth to interrupt. Aldis referred to King acting as a gatekeeper and proposed a match. King mocked the British accent in saying that Aldis needs to work his way up to the king.

It was later announced that Aldis will wrestle Sheldon Jean next week on Impact Wrestling. King has been seen recruiting Jean to be his disciple, so this matchup makes sense given the promo content.

All signs point to Aldis being victorious against Jean and arranging to meet the K-I-N-G King! Aldis has never wrestled King in one-on-one singles action throughout their careers.

