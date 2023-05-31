Impact announces women’s dog collar match for Against All Odds

Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly are developing a hardcore rivalry in Impact.

Beef has been brewing, and violence erupted last week during Impact Wrestling when Slamovich choked Kelly with an electrical cord in the kitchen backstage at the local venue.

Kelly took the fight to Slamovich in an impromptu engagement of fisticuffs at Under Siege. They rumbled through the crowd and into the ring.

Kelly stood tall in that round by choking Slamovich with a chain before officials intervened.

Impact followed through in the next logical step in the progression of this feud. A dog collar match!

The dog collar match between Slamovich and Kelly will take place at Against All Odds on June 9.

Research shows that there has been technically only one other dog collar match in Impact history. Raven and Abyss were chained together on July 17, 2005 at TNA No Surrender. Raven was victorious to retain the NWA World Heavyweight Championship.

Rosemary and Su Yung competed in a similar stipulation called a demon collar match on the May 17, 2019 edition of Impact Wrestling.

The card for Against All Odds on June 9 currently includes:

Impact World Championship: Steve Maclin (c) vs. Alex Shelley

X-Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Chris Sabin

Impact World Tag Team Championship: Ace Austin & Chris Bey (c) vs. John Skyler & Jason Hotch (with Brian Myers as coach)

8-4-1 Match: Bully Ray, Jonathan Gresham, Heath, Nick Aldis, Moose, "Speedball" Mike Bailey, Rich Swann, and PCO (winners of an 8-man tag compete in a 4-way for the #1 contender world title shot at Slammiversary)

Dog Collar Match: Masha Slamovich vs. Killer Kelly

