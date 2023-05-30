Impact to determine Slammiversary #1 contender in first-ever 8-4-1 match

Impact is making a quick turnaround from Under Siege to the next special event, Against All Odds on June 9. That means matches to be announced at a quick pace. The Against All Odds card now has three official bouts, and one is a first-time ever attraction to determine the #1 contender to challenge for the Impact World Championship at Slammiversary.

The main event for Against All Odds will be Steve Maclin defending the world title against Alex Shelley. The Motor City Machine Gun earned his spot by prevailing in a six-way #1 contender contest at Under Siege.

.@fakekinkade became the #1 Contender for the IMPACT World Championship at #UnderSiege!



Watch Under Siege on IMPACT Plus: https://t.co/L1UD2AOhXu



Watch the highlights on YouTube: https://t.co/ZIjLr5hkch pic.twitter.com/oCmOZDEV5o — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 30, 2023

The winner will have to defend the belt at Slammiversary on July 15. There are eight men officially vying for the shot on that date. Impact cranked up the match-o-matic to develop a special 8-4-1 gimmick at Against All Odds.

Bully Ray, Jonathan Gresham, Heath, Nick Aldis, Moose, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Rich Swann, and PCO were announced for the 8-4-1 match. The concept is to start as an 8-man tag bout, then the winners will compete in a 4-way contest to determine the #1 contender for Slammiversary. Based on the match graphic, teams for the 8-man tag appear to be Bully, Gresham, Heath, & Aldis versus Moose, Bailey, Swann, & PCO.

Also for Against All Odds, Chris Sabin will receive a rematch against Trey Miguel for the X-Division Championship. Trey beat Sabin at Under Siege, but circumstances were dubious with a referee bump missing Sabin’s Cradle Shock pin and Trey spraying paint in Sabin’s face for the roll-up win.

BREAKING: Due to the controversial finish between @TheTreyMiguel and @SuperChrisSabin at #UnderSiege the two will face off AGAIN for the X Division Championship at #AgainstAllOdds LIVE!, Friday, June 9th at 8PM on IMPACT+, FITE and YouTube for Ultimate Insiders! pic.twitter.com/urXb2a6ilt — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 30, 2023

What is your opinion about the 8-4-1 match concept?